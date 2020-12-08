4 more McLean County residents die with COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON – Four more McLean County residents have died with COVID-19, the health department reported Tuesday.
The most recently reported deaths include three women in their 80s and one man in his 90s, all associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 62 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
Health Administrators Jessica McKnight also reported 108 new cases of the coronavirus in the county, bringing the total of probably and confirmed cases to 9,445 as of Tuesday.
Fifteen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID, she said. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use and 91% of total beds in use.
“We continue to urge the public to take steps to protect themselves, their communities, and people who are at increased risk of severe illness,” McKnight said in a statement announcing the new numbers. “The virus spreads at large events but also at small private gatherings between family and friends. We all can do our part. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, follow guidance for isolation and quarantine, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.”
As of Tuesday, 1,210 county residents are isolating at home. The department reported 8,158 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 150,600 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.4% through Monday.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 554 people tested at the Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Monday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
This story will be updated.
