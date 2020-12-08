4 more McLean County residents die with COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON – Four more McLean County residents have died with COVID-19, the health department reported Tuesday.

The most recently reported deaths include three women in their 80s and one man in his 90s, all associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 62 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

Health Administrators Jessica McKnight also reported 108 new cases of the coronavirus in the county, bringing the total of probably and confirmed cases to 9,445 as of Tuesday.

Fifteen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID, she said. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use and 91% of total beds in use.

