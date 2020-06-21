4 new coronavirus cases for McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 250, officials from the McLean County Health Department announced Sunday.
All four of the new cases are in isolation at home, but no other details were released about the cases. There are no patients hospitalized as of Sunday. Since March, a total of 13 county residents have died of the novel virus, but none since May 29.
On Saturday, 65 people were tested at the Community Based Testing Center located on the fairgrounds on Bloomington’s west side. The testing is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and can accommodate people in vehicles and on foot. Saturday and Sunday have routinely been the slowest days for the site.
In LaSalle County, the caseload is inching toward the 200 confirmed cases mark. On Sunday, two additional cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 190.
Statewide, officials announced 658 new cases in Illinois and 23 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 14 to June 20 is 2 percent.
In Illinois, there have been 136,762 cases, including 6,647 deaths. The virus has been confirmed in every Illinois county except Scott County.
