4 new COVID-19 cases announced in McLean County; second test site announced

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County experienced a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the county health department announced four new cases, after only seven new cases were announced all of last week.

In addition, a second testing site is opening in McLean County.

The new site, at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive in Normal, will be open 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, weather permitting. It will be run through Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials, open to anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested.

The original site, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1108 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, remains open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Those who wish to be tested at the new site must visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to check eligibility and to make an appointment for a nasal self-swab test. The fairgrounds site is open for drive-through testing and pedestrian walk-ups; no appointment is required.