4 new COVID-19 cases announced in McLean County; second test site announced

It was not immediately known Tuesday whether any of the four new cases could be tied to business reopenings or demonstrations.

The good news is that, of the 232 county residents, none are currently hospitalized. Sixteen are at home in isolation and 203 have recovered, the health department said Tuesday.

Thirteen county residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths were announced Tuesday.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that 149 people on Monday were tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. A smaller number was expected on Tuesday because of the rain.

COVID-19 testing there is open to anyone — with or without symptoms — providing the person can administer a nasal self-swab test.

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to people in vehicles and pedestrians. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. Insurance will be billed but people without insurance may be tested for free.

A Connect Transit shuttle leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.