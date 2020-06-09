4 new COVID-19 cases announced in McLean County; second test site announced

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County experienced a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the county health department announced four new cases, after only seven new cases were announced all of last week.
The four cases confirmed by the county health department brings to 232 the number of McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
The additional cases follow two new cases on Monday and one on Sunday, meaning seven new cases during the first three days of the week. Last week, seven new cases were confirmed during the entire week, a slowdown following a surge of positive test results during May.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned last week that the county could experience an increase in cases as crowds have gathered at anti-racism rallies and marches and as some businesses reopened. She urged people attending demonstrations to wear masks, practice social distancing and get tested for COVID five to seven days after participating in an event or immediately after developing COVID symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath).
It was not immediately known Tuesday whether any of the four new cases could be tied to business reopenings or demonstrations.
The good news is that, of the 232 county residents, none are currently hospitalized. Sixteen are at home in isolation and 203 have recovered, the health department said Tuesday.
Thirteen county residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths were announced Tuesday.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that 149 people on Monday were tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. A smaller number was expected on Tuesday because of the rain.
COVID-19 testing there is open to anyone — with or without symptoms — providing the person can administer a nasal self-swab test.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to people in vehicles and pedestrians. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. Insurance will be billed but people without insurance may be tested for free.
A Connect Transit shuttle leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
