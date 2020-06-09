4 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; none associated with rallies

More than 232 McLean County residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. More than 8,700 county residents have been tested, meaning the rate of those testing positive is about 2.6 percent, McKnight said.

McLean County had two new cases on Monday and one on Sunday. Seven new cases were announced all of last week, following a surge of positive test results during May.

McKnight urged people attending demonstrations to wear masks, practice social distancing and get tested for COVID five to seven days after participating in an event or immediately after developing COVID symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

None of the McLean County patients are hospitalized. Sixteen are at home in isolation and 203 have recovered, McKnight said. Thirteen county residents have died of the virus since March.

From May 1 through May 28, the county's environmental health division received 37 complaints and 25 were COVID-related. Allegations included a business opening too soon or people not wearing masks or not social-distancing, she said.