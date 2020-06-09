4 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; none associated with rallies

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the county health department announced four new cases.
"At this time, we don't have any cases associated with the rallies or protests," department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. She didn't know whether any of the new cases were associated with a business reopening.
Meanwhile, another COVID-19 testing site is opening in McLean County.
The site, at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, will be open 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, weather permitting. It will be run through Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials and is open to anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested.
The original site, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, remains open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Those who wish to be tested at the new site must visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to check eligibility and to make an appointment for a nasal self-swab test.
The fairgrounds site is open to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test for drive-through testing and pedestrian walk-ups. No appointment is required.
More than 232 McLean County residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. More than 8,700 county residents have been tested, meaning the rate of those testing positive is about 2.6 percent, McKnight said.
McLean County had two new cases on Monday and one on Sunday. Seven new cases were announced all of last week, following a surge of positive test results during May.
McKnight urged people attending demonstrations to wear masks, practice social distancing and get tested for COVID five to seven days after participating in an event or immediately after developing COVID symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath).
None of the McLean County patients are hospitalized. Sixteen are at home in isolation and 203 have recovered, McKnight said. Thirteen county residents have died of the virus since March.
From May 1 through May 28, the county's environmental health division received 37 complaints and 25 were COVID-related. Allegations included a business opening too soon or people not wearing masks or not social-distancing, she said.
From May 29, when some businesses began to reopen, through June 9, the division received 36 complaints, with 24 COVID-related.
"We're seeing voluntary compliance because people want to do the right thing," McKnight said. "Sometimes, it's just a little bit of education."
McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that 149 people on Monday were tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds. A Connect Transit shuttle leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 797 new COVID cases and 95 additional deaths on Tuesday, including two Peoria County women in their 90s.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, 129,212 people have tested positive and 6,018 people have died.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
