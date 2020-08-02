4 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County; positivity rate at 2.1 percent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — There have now been 545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, including four new cases added Sunday.

As of Sunday, 105 residents are isolating at home, two more than Saturday, and four are hospitalized, one more than Saturday’s total. There have been 421 individuals released from isolation and considered recovered, one more than Saturday.

More than 25,700 tests in McLean County have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1 percent. The rolling seven-day rate is 1.9 percent through Saturday, officials reported.