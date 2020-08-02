4 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County; positivity rate at 2.1 percent

BLOOMINGTON — There have now been 545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, including four new cases added Sunday.
The four new cases follows Saturday’s announcement of 28 new cases, the largest single-day increase since the first reported McLean County case in March.
As of Sunday, 105 residents are isolating at home, two more than Saturday, and four are hospitalized, one more than Saturday’s total. There have been 421 individuals released from isolation and considered recovered, one more than Saturday.
More than 25,700 tests in McLean County have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1 percent. The rolling seven-day rate is 1.9 percent through Saturday, officials reported.
“COVID-19 spreads between people who are in close contact (within about six feet) through respiratory droplets, created when someone talks, coughs or sneezes,” said McLean County Health Administrator in a statement released Sunday. “Maintaining social distance from others and wearing a cloth face covering can help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
A total 433 people were tested Saturday at the drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds, said the county's Emergency Management Agency. That is the highest mark for a Saturday this year.
This story will be updated.
