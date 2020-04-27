4 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Four new cases of coronavirus in McLean County were reported on Monday, ending a week-long streak where two or fewer cases were reported.

As of Monday, 92 cases had been reported and 78 people had recovered, officials with the McLean County Health Department reported. One person remains hospitalized, and 10 are in home isolation. Three deaths were reported, all in March.

Of the 92 cases, 56 are women. By age, two are younger than 10, four are younger than 20, 13 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 15 are in their 40s, 15 are in their 50s, 16 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s and 80s and four are in their 90s.

By race, 48 are white, 32 are black, two are Asian, seven are “other,” and three are “unknown.”

Most of the cases (34), live in the 61701 zip code. Another 18 live in the 61761 zip code, 16 in the 61704, eight in the 61705, and four in the 61726 zip code.

In Logan County, 270 people have been tested and four have tested positive. and all have recovered. Four tests are pending.