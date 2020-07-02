4 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 showed again that it isn't through yet with McLean County, as the county health department reported Thursday four new cases of the novel virus after only four new cases were announced during the first four days of the week.
All four of the new cases announced Thursday are isolating at home.
The four new cases brings to 265 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Of the 265, 238 have recovered (unchanged from Wednesday), 13 are at home in isolation (four more than Wednesday) and one is hospitalized (unchanged from Wednesday), said health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the novel virus since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
More than 13,700 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the rate of those testing positive is 1.9%, McKnight said. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of July 1 is 0.9%, she said.
"This holiday weekend, keep yourself and your loved ones safe," McKnight said in a statement. "You can get infected while traveling. Before you head out, check your city or state health department's website for information about local restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"Check the websites of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for health advisories and self-quarantine requirements," McKnight continued. "Consider checking the U.S. Transportation Security Administration's website and your airline's website for additional guidance."
People who are at increased risk of severe illness should limit their travel, McKnight advised. Stay home if you're sick, keep gathering sizes small, gather outside rather than inside, maintain social distancing when possible, wash your hands and wear a face covering when in public, McKnight said.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Thursday that 221 people were tested Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That follows 270 people tested on Tuesday — the highest number of people tested on a single day since that site opened March 28.
"As we go into the holiday weekend, and people will be gathering in larger groups, remember that IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) recommends being tested 5-7 days after the event," EMA said on its Facebook page.
The testing site is for anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed for Independence Day on Saturday and Sunday. People may arrive by car or bus or may walk up.
While there is no charge to the person being tested, insurance information is collected if applicable.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
