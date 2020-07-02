4 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

"This holiday weekend, keep yourself and your loved ones safe," McKnight said in a statement. "You can get infected while traveling. Before you head out, check your city or state health department's website for information about local restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"Check the websites of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for health advisories and self-quarantine requirements," McKnight continued. "Consider checking the U.S. Transportation Security Administration's website and your airline's website for additional guidance."

People who are at increased risk of severe illness should limit their travel, McKnight advised. Stay home if you're sick, keep gathering sizes small, gather outside rather than inside, maintain social distancing when possible, wash your hands and wear a face covering when in public, McKnight said.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Thursday that 221 people were tested Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That follows 270 people tested on Tuesday — the highest number of people tested on a single day since that site opened March 28.