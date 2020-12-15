4 new COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department confirmed the deaths of four more McLean County residents with COVID-19.

Through Tuesday, there have been 73 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

The deaths included a woman and man in their 70s who were not associated with long-term care facilities, as well as a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s associated with long-term care facilities.

The health department also reported 117 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 10,232 as of Tuesday.

Also, 29 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, a new record high. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use and 83% of total beds in use.

More than 160,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.6% through Monday.