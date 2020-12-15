 Skip to main content
4 new COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County
COVID-19 testing

More than 100 vehicles waited in line as people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Waits averaged about two hours as many people sought testing with the surge in cases sweeping across Illinois.

 DAVID PROEBER,THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department confirmed the deaths of four more McLean County residents with COVID-19.

Through Tuesday, there have been 73 coronavirus-related deaths in the county. 

The deaths included a woman and man in their 70s who were not associated with long-term care facilities, as well as a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s associated with long-term care facilities.

The health department also reported 117 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 10,232 as of Tuesday.

Also, 29 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, a new record high. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use and 83% of total beds in use.

More than 160,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.6% through Monday.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported 588 people were tested at the community-based testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Monday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

