4 Normal firefighters test positive for COVID-19; 11 others quarantined

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal City Manager Pam Reece says that four firefighters for the Town of Normal have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We had one employee that returned to work unknowingly and exposed his colleagues, so between him and a couple of his colleagues, there are four positives,” she said. “Eleven others are being quarantined.”

No citizens or patients have been placed at risk, she added.

Test results on the firefighters who were placed under quarantine should be available within a week.

“This will not interrupt any service to our citizens,” she said. “As people become more social, we want to remind them to be careful and follow CDC guidelines and limit group sizes and such. We want to remind them of the risk.”

It is the first known cases for first responders in the county.

McLean County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with a total of 314 cases reported in the county since March 19. The county health department reported 49 cases since July 5.