You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
4 Normal firefighters test positive for COVID-19; 11 others quarantined
0 comments
breaking top story

4 Normal firefighters test positive for COVID-19; 11 others quarantined

{{featured_button_text}}
071220-blm-loc-firefighters

The equipment bay of the Normal Fire Department's headquarters station on Main Street is shown in this 2018 file photo. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Normal City Manager Pam Reece says that four firefighters for the Town of Normal have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We had one employee that returned to work unknowingly and exposed his colleagues, so between him and a couple of his colleagues, there are four positives,” she said. “Eleven others are being quarantined.”

No citizens or patients have been placed at risk, she added.

Test results on the firefighters who were placed under quarantine should be available within a week.

“This will not interrupt any service to our citizens,” she said. “As people become more social, we want to remind them to be careful and follow CDC guidelines and limit group sizes and such. We want to remind them of the risk.”

It is the first known cases for first responders in the county.

McLean County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with a total of 314 cases reported in the county since March 19. The county health department reported 49 cases since July 5. 

Can you help? Latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County 

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Swimming pools are fun, if you can find one

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News