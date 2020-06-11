4 people test positive for COVID in McLean County; 205 have recovered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in McLean County, bringing the county's total to 236.

All four are isolated at home, the McLean County Health Department said Thursday.

The number of recovered patients remains at 205, with none hospitalized, the health department reported. Since March, 13 county residents have died of the novel virus.

Some 107 people were tested Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for nasal self-swab tests. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Testing also is available at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Make an appointment and check eligiblity at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.