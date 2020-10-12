40 more McLean County COVID cases but 33 other people recover

BLOOMINGTON —Forty more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 but 33 others have recovered from the novel virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that the county has 40 new cases of the virus, meaning 117 people have tested positive so far this week and 3,658 since March 19.
But 3,347 have recovered, 33 more than on Sunday.
McKnight further reported that 275 people are isolating at home, seven more than on Sunday. Nine people are hospitalized, with none in intensive care, unchanged from Sunday.
Twenty-seven McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. The most recent death, a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions, was reported on Sunday. Three county residents died last week.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of county residents tested for the virus in the past week and who have tested positive — was 4% on Monday, McKnight reported. That's up slightly from the 3.7% of the previous day. Of 83,600 tests of county residents since March, 4.4% have come back positive, unchanged from Sunday.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 342 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
"Public health efforts are greatly reliant upon individuals acting responsibly and taking actions that evidence shows will protect them and those around them," McKnight said. Because COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person, McKnight again advised people to wash their hands, stay at least six feet away from people outside their household, wear a mask when in public and six-foot distancing can't be maintained, stay home when they are sick and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
People who have been within six feet of a person with a confirmed COVID case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine at home and away from others for 14 days.
"The more closely you interact with others and the longer the interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread," McKnight said. "So, think about how many people you will interact with, whether you can maintain six feet of space between you and others, and how long you will be interacting with other people. Activities are safer if you can maintain at least six feet of space between you and others."
This story will be updated.
