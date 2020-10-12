40 more McLean County COVID cases but 33 other people recover

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 342 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

"Public health efforts are greatly reliant upon individuals acting responsibly and taking actions that evidence shows will protect them and those around them," McKnight said. Because COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person, McKnight again advised people to wash their hands, stay at least six feet away from people outside their household, wear a mask when in public and six-foot distancing can't be maintained, stay home when they are sick and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

People who have been within six feet of a person with a confirmed COVID case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine at home and away from others for 14 days.