42 more McLean County COVID cases; 55 additional people recover

BLOOMINGTON — Forty-two more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but another 55 people have recovered from the virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Tuesday that 42 additional people have been diagnosed with the virus, which means that 189 more people have tested positive so far this week and 4,212 since March.
The total includes 3,819 people who have recovered, 55 more than on Monday.
Twelve people are hospitalized, one more than on Monday, but none of them are in intensive care.
The 347 people in home isolation is 14 fewer than on Monday.
Thirty-four McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Monday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, continued to edge up. The rate was 5.4% on Tuesday, McKnight reported, compared with 4.9% on Monday.
But the county's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 97,000 COVID tests of county residents since March, remained 4.3%.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 746 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday. That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
In McLean County, the age range with the highest number of COVID cases remains people in their 20s.
"As we look forward to enjoying fall holiday celebrations, it is important to remember that even small gatherings of families and friends can put people at increased risk for COVID-19," McKnight said.
"Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk," McKnight said. "Host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities as much as possible. If hosting an outdoor event is not possible and you choose to host an indoor event, limit numbers of attendees as much as possible and avoid crowded, poorly ventilated, or fully enclosed indoor spaces. Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on the weather."
If hosting a gathering, provide masks for people who don't have one, have hand sanitizer available and encourage people who don't live in the same household to remain six feet apart, McKnight said. Don't host or attend an event if you or anyone in your household has COVID symptoms or may have been exposed to someone with COVID within the past 14 days.
Anyone who participates in a higher-risk activity should get tested for COVID five to seven days after the event and stay home as much as possible for 14 days, McKnight advised. Anyone who develops a fever, cough or shortness of breath should stay home, contact their health care provider and inform the host of the gathering.
This story will be updated.
