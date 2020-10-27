42 more McLean County COVID cases; 55 additional people recover

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 746 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday. That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In McLean County, the age range with the highest number of COVID cases remains people in their 20s.

"Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk," McKnight said. "Host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities as much as possible. If hosting an outdoor event is not possible and you choose to host an indoor event, limit numbers of attendees as much as possible and avoid crowded, poorly ventilated, or fully enclosed indoor spaces. Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on the weather."