42 more McLean County COVID cases

Of the more than 38,000 COVID tests conducted in McLean County since March, 2.3% have tested positive. The positivity rate for the seven days ending Wednesday was 3.3%. The seven-day positivity rate one day earlier was 2.7%.

"Public health efforts are greatly reliant upon individuals acting responsibly and taking actions that evidence shows will protect them and those around them," McKnight said in a statement. "Avoiding large gatherings, maintaining social distance, practicing basic hygiene practices and wearing a face covering are small things we can all do to lessen the impact of this virus and save lives."

"As a community, it is vital for us to show we care by coming together and prioritizing public health prevention practices that lower our risk of becoming infected or infecting others," McKnight said.

"It's about your own health and it's also about the health of those around you that you might infect unknowingly," she continued. "That individual could be your friend, your parent or grandparent or another member of the public that might be more vulnerable to severe complications from the virus."

McKnight urged people to avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people nearby and discouraged people from attending or hosting large, in-person gatherings.