43 more McLean County COVID cases but 50 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate for the past week edged up on Tuesday as 43 more COVID cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that 43 McLean County residents had tested positive for the virus, meaning that 75 more people have been diagnosed so far this week and 3,467 since March 19.

The new cases increased the county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of tests that have come back positive for the virus in the past week, to 3.4% from 2.8% the day before. The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 77,700 tests conducted since March, was 4.5% compared with 4.4% the day before.

But 50 more people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported that the total number of people recovered had increased to 3,241.

Three more people were hospitalized as 11 people were inpatients with the virus on Tuesday, McKnight reported. Two of the 11 were in intensive care, she said.

The 192 people in home isolation on Tuesday were 10 fewer than on Monday.

