43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by McLean County; Livingston County patient dies

“Stigma can lead to labeling, stereotyping, and other negative behaviors toward others. Stigma can be heightened by insufficient knowledge about how COVID-19 is transmitted and treated, and how to prevent infection.”

Stigma can drive people away from getting screened, tested, and quarantined, which are important tools to help us control the spread of the virus, she added.

The next three to four weeks will be a pivotal time in our community’s response to the COVID pandemic, she said.

“The McLean County Health Department continues to work with our universities, community leaders, and local businesses and make recommendations based on the State of Illinois’ Mitigation Plan. Now is the time for us to come together as a community and support one another in a collaborative effort rather than placing blame on any one person or group of people. The response to the COVID pandemic will be a marathon not a sprint, and though we crave getting back to a sense of ‘normalcy’ we have to keep pressing on and prioritizing public health prevention practices that lower our risk of becoming infected or infecting others.”

Over 40,900 tests have resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.9 percent, she said. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 7.4 percent through Monday.