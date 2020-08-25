43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by McLean County on Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — Representatives from Bloomington, Normal, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and McLean County will meet Tuesday at noon to discuss the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county.
An additional 43 cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Tuesday morning. The total number of confirmed cases in McLean County since the start of the pandemic has risen to 1,186.
Of the new cases, one is under 9 years old, 11 are between 18 and 19 years old and 20 are in their 20s. Another seven are in their 30s, with one each in their 40s and 70s, and two in their 80s.
“The last seven months have been a stressful time for people and communities coping with uncertainties and change due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” McKnight said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “Fear and anxiety about a disease can lead to social stigma, which is negative attitudes and beliefs toward people, places, or things.
“Stigma can lead to labeling, stereotyping, and other negative behaviors toward others. Stigma can be heightened by insufficient knowledge about how COVID-19 is transmitted and treated, and how to prevent infection.”
Stigma can drive people away from getting screened, tested, and quarantined, which are important tools to help us control the spread of the virus, she added.
The next three to four weeks will be a pivotal time in our community’s response to the COVID pandemic, she said.
“The McLean County Health Department continues to work with our universities, community leaders, and local businesses and make recommendations based on the State of Illinois’ Mitigation Plan. Now is the time for us to come together as a community and support one another in a collaborative effort rather than placing blame on any one person or group of people. The response to the COVID pandemic will be a marathon not a sprint, and though we crave getting back to a sense of ‘normalcy’ we have to keep pressing on and prioritizing public health prevention practices that lower our risk of becoming infected or infecting others.”
Over 40,900 tests have resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.9 percent, she said. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 7.4 percent through Monday.
At this time 439 individuals are isolating at home. Four individuals are currently hospitalized. There are 727 individuals that have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
A total of 702 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Bloomington's west side on Monday.
Schooners, at 810 E. Grove St. in Bloomington is the latest Bloomington restaurant to close temporarily.
“Unfortunately, we were just informed of a possible Covid-19 exposure,” officials reported on social media Tuesday morning. “In order to be certain that we can continue to keep our customers and staff safe, we will be shutting down for the next two days. We will be closed Tuesday the 25th and Wednesday the 26th for additional deep cleaning and to give all of our staff members time to get tested.”
Statewide, officials announced another 1,680 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths, including three from LaSalle County. Those included three women - one in her 70s, one in her 80s, and one over 100 years old.
Peoria County also confirmed one death, a man in his 80s.
McLean County has had 16 fatalities related to COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
