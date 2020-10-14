44 more COVID cases in McLean County; 35 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — Forty-four more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 but another 35 have recovered.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Wednesday that the 44 new cases mean that 3,744 county residents have had the novel virus since March 19. Two hundred three people have been diagnosed so far this week.
The 3,744 people include 3,399 who have recovered from the virus, an increase of 35 from Tuesday.
But 11 people are hospitalized, three more than on Tuesday, with none in intensive care, McKnight said. Another 304 county residents are isolating at home, six more than on Tuesday.
Thirty county residents have died of the virus. The three most recent deaths were reported Tuesday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of tests that have come back positive in the past week, was 4.9%, McKnight said, an increase from the 3.9% on Tuesday. Of more than 85,100 tests in McLean County since March, 4.4% have come back positive, unchanged from Tuesday.
At the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 602 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
In addition, the health department and Chestnut Health Systems will again have mobile, drive-up or walk-up COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax.
Both sites use self-administered nasal swab testing.
Support Local Journalism
Since the health department and Chestnut began offering mobile testing on July 23, more than 400 tests have been completed in three rural McLean County communities, McKnight said.
Testing is recommended for people who have COVID-19 symptoms; people who have been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes; and people who have been referred by their health care provider, local or state health department. The two testing sites are open to anyone, regardless of symptoms or known exposure.
People who know or think they have COVID must stay home and isolate for 10 days since symptoms first appeared, McKnight said. In addition, they must be fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine and must experience improvement in COVID symptoms before their isolation ends.
People who have been in close contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) of someone with COVID should stay home and quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure to that person.
"To help fight COVID-19, testing is best in combination with everyday preventive actions, such as limiting non-essential travel, avoiding large gatherings, washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings," McKnight said. "The response to COVID-19 is a community effort. Staying home and limiting your face-to-face contact with people is still the best way to avoid COVID-19 spread."
This story will be updated.
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.