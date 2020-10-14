44 more COVID cases in McLean County; 35 more people recover

In addition, the health department and Chestnut Health Systems will again have mobile, drive-up or walk-up COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax.

Both sites use self-administered nasal swab testing.

Since the health department and Chestnut began offering mobile testing on July 23, more than 400 tests have been completed in three rural McLean County communities, McKnight said.

Testing is recommended for people who have COVID-19 symptoms; people who have been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes; and people who have been referred by their health care provider, local or state health department. The two testing sites are open to anyone, regardless of symptoms or known exposure.

People who know or think they have COVID must stay home and isolate for 10 days since symptoms first appeared, McKnight said. In addition, they must be fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine and must experience improvement in COVID symptoms before their isolation ends.