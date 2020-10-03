46 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Health Department confirmed 46 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday morning. There have now been 3,392 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

As of Saturday, there are 176 individuals isolating at home, and 11 who are hospitalized, two fewer than Friday. Two remain in intensive care.

So far, 3,182 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There have been 23 COVID-related deaths in McLean County, the last one reported one week ago.

Of the 119 new cases reported during the last week, 14 have been under the age of 17, eight were either 18 or 19 years old, 30 were in their 20s, 19 were in their 30s, 15 were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, 13 were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, and three were in their 80s.