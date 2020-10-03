 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
46 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County
0 comments
breaking top story

46 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

{{featured_button_text}}
100420-blm-loc-1virusmclean

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Health Department confirmed 46 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday morning. There have now been 3,392 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

As of Saturday, there are 176 individuals isolating at home, and 11 who are hospitalized, two fewer than Friday. Two remain in intensive care.

So far, 3,182 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There have been 23 COVID-related deaths in McLean County, the last one reported one week ago.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of the 119 new cases reported during the last week, 14 have been under the age of 17, eight were either 18 or 19 years old, 30 were in their 20s, 19 were in their 30s, 15 were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, 13 were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, and three were in their 80s.

Over 75,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.4% through Friday.

The Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds, continues to provide free COVID testing daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups. There were 534 people tested there Friday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

BroMenn completes behavioral health services expansion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News