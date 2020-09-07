46 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 46 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 2,600 cases.
The department reported that eight people remain hospitalized, with two people in intensive care. As of Monday, 1,295 people are isolating at home and 1,280 are considered recovered.
There have been 17 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
McLean County is among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list Friday because of the county's number of new cases and having a positivity rate exceeding 8%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate in McLean County was reported at 11.2% through Sunday, a dip from a 12.5% positivity rate previously reported through Saturday.
The county's cumulative positivity rate of the more than 54,400 tests conducting since March is 4.8%.
Health officials have discouraged holding gatherings over the holiday weekend, but said people should practice social distancing and plan activities accordingly.
The COVID test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, run by Reditus Laboratories of Pekin, will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The facility is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closes for holidays and for severe weather.
