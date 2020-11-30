467 more McLean County COVID cases; McKnight warns of post-Thanksgiving surge

BLOOMINGTON — Some 467 more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the county's seven-day COVID positivity rate has increased to 10.5%.
"We are seeing a surge of the coronavirus across the entire country," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday. "It is recommended that anyone who travelled to another part of the country or got together with people outside of their household (to) assess their risk for contracting COVID-19 and consider self-quarantining to help mitigate the spread of the virus as we enter the holiday season."
McKnight reported on Monday that the 467 additional county residents who have been diagnosed with the virus since Friday mean that 8,580 people have had COVID-19 since March 19.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus and who have tested positive in the previous week — was 10.5%, compared with 8.3% on Friday, McKnight said. Of the 141,000 tests of county residents since March, 6.1% have come back positive for the virus, compared with 5.9% on Friday.
McKnight reported on Monday that 22 McLean County residents were hospitalized with the virus, compared with 20 on Friday.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county.
"McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 86% of total beds in use," McKnight reported. On Friday, 96% of ICU beds were in use and 76% of total beds were in use.
Fifty county residents have died of the virus. The most recent McLean County death was reported on Nov. 24.
Ninety-one more McLean County residents were isolating at home, with 1,465 people in home isolation on Monday compared with 1,374 on Friday.
But 374 more people have recovered from the virus since Friday, as McKnight reporting on Monday that 7,043 people have recovered from the virus since March, compared with 6,669 on Friday.
"If you have been exposed to COVID-19 at a holiday gathering, while traveling, or at any time, quarantine yourself to protect others by staying home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19; staying away from others, especially people who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19; and watching for fever 100.4 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19."
People who develop COVID symptoms within 14 days of a gathering, or people who test positive for COVID, should notify the host and others who attended, McKnight said. Anyone who has been in close contact with someone with COVID should stay home for 14 days, she said.
People who think they may have been exposed to COVID during Thanksgiving weekend should get tested five to seven days after the gathering because most people will show a positive test by day seven, McKnight said.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 438 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. Testing numbers declined during Thanksgiving weekend after being as high as 802 people tested on Nov. 24.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Monday that several mobile COVID testing sites statewide will be available to anyone at no cost during the next week.
Those testing sites include Ferrero, 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Piatt County Health Department, 1020 S. Market St., Monticello, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
This story will be updated.
