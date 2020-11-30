467 more McLean County COVID cases; McKnight warns of post-Thanksgiving surge

"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county.

"McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 86% of total beds in use," McKnight reported. On Friday, 96% of ICU beds were in use and 76% of total beds were in use.

Fifty county residents have died of the virus. The most recent McLean County death was reported on Nov. 24.

Ninety-one more McLean County residents were isolating at home, with 1,465 people in home isolation on Monday compared with 1,374 on Friday.

But 374 more people have recovered from the virus since Friday, as McKnight reporting on Monday that 7,043 people have recovered from the virus since March, compared with 6,669 on Friday.