485 more people recovered from COVID-19 in McLean County; 29 new cases added

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 65,000 tests since March, is 4.8%.

In total, 19 COVID-related deaths have occurred in McLean County, the most recent having been reported Thursday.

Illinois State University reported Saturday 35 students have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.

In that time, 932 students tested negative bringing the positivity rate to 3.6%, which indicates a slight uptick from Friday. However, this week’s rates are a significant decline from the double-digit rates reported in the previous two weeks.

Since testing began on campus in August, 1,414 students have tested positive of 8,395 students tested, ISU reported Saturday. That's a positivity rate of 16.8%, compared with the 20% rate reported last week.