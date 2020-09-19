485 more people recovered from COVID-19 in McLean County; 29 new cases added

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County on Saturday, as the rolling seven-day positivity rate continues to decline.
So far this week, 225 people were diagnosed with the novel virus in McLean County, bringing the total to 3,104 cases since March.
Of those confirmed cases, 485 more people recovered from the virus as of Saturday, and a total of 2,296 people have been released from isolation and considered to be recovered.
Currently, there are 782 people in isolation at home. Seven are hospitalized, with two of those in intensive care.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported the rolling 7-day positivity rate was 4.6% through Friday, a slight decrease from the 5% positivity rate reported the previous day.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 65,000 tests since March, is 4.8%.
In total, 19 COVID-related deaths have occurred in McLean County, the most recent having been reported Thursday.
Illinois State University reported Saturday 35 students have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.
In that time, 932 students tested negative bringing the positivity rate to 3.6%, which indicates a slight uptick from Friday. However, this week’s rates are a significant decline from the double-digit rates reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus in August, 1,414 students have tested positive of 8,395 students tested, ISU reported Saturday. That's a positivity rate of 16.8%, compared with the 20% rate reported last week.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
According to McLean County Emergency Management, 561 people were tested Friday at the Fairgrounds Community Based Testing Center. This site, which is operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open daily to vehicles and walk-ups 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on holidays and during severe weather.
