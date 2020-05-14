4th McLean County resident dies of COVID-19; cases rise to 136

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — A fourth McLean County resident has died of COVID-19, McLean County Health Department reported Thursday afternoon.

Nine new cases also were recorded, with seven linked to Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center.

The health department said the number of people with confirmed cases since March 19 is 136, up from 127 on Wednesday.

"We're saddened that we've lost another individual to COVID-19," Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist, said in a statement. McNeal said the person was a female in her 70s.

New cases also were reported in Ford, LaSalle and Livingston counties. Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,239 new cases and 138 deaths.

The McLean County cases include five males and four females, McNeal said. One man is in his 80s, one in his 70s, two in their 60s and one in his 20s. One woman is in her 70s, one in her 60s, one in her 50s and one in her 40s.