4th McLean County resident dies of COVID-19; cases rise to 136

BLOOMINGTON — A fourth McLean County resident has died of COVID-19, McLean County Health Department reported Thursday afternoon.
Nine new cases also were recorded, with seven linked to Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center.
The health department said the number of people with confirmed cases since March 19 is 136, up from 127 on Wednesday.
"We're saddened that we've lost another individual to COVID-19," Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist, said in a statement. McNeal said the person was a female in her 70s.
New cases also were reported in Ford, LaSalle and Livingston counties. Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,239 new cases and 138 deaths.
The McLean County cases include five males and four females, McNeal said. One man is in his 80s, one in his 70s, two in their 60s and one in his 20s. One woman is in her 70s, one in her 60s, one in her 50s and one in her 40s.
Seven of the nine new cases are linked to Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, McNeal said. That brings to 14 the number of cases associated with that long-term care facility.
When the first cases were announced there earlier this week, Melissa Graven, the health department communicable disease supervisor, said the health department was "working with the facility to ensure appropriate infection control measures are in place and to identify any other residents or staff at risk."
In addition, Tonya Hill, a representative for Petersen Health Care, which owns the long-term care facility, outlined steps that the facility has taken to protect residents.
Of the 136 McLean County residents who have tested positive, six people are hospitalized, 25 are isolated at home and 101 have recovered. Three people died earlier this spring.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Livingston County reported another patient, a woman in her 50s who is isolated at home. The county has had 26 cases overall, including one death.
Ford County reported two more patients, both men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, bringing the county's total to 17, including one death.
LaSalle County added three more cases, two teenage girls and a man in his 40s, bringing the total to 114.
COVID-19 testing continues at the drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, through May 22.
Two hundred fifty people — the highest number that can be tested in one day — were tested at the fairgrounds site on Tuesday and Wednesday, Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph. That means 5,150 people have been tested there since the site opened March 28.
Eligible are people with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
