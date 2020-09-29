 Skip to main content
5 Central Illinois clinics awarded dental grants
Lily Helferich, 6, gets her teeth checked on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, during an oral health screening from the McLean County Dental Society at the Children's Discovery Museum in uptown Normal.

BLOOMINGTON — Five Central Illinois public health clinics with dental services have been awarded grants by the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, in partnership with the Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation.

The five grant recipients are the McLean County Health Department in Bloomington, Macon County Health Department in Decatur, Central Counties Health Centers Inc. in Springfield, Douglas County Health Department in Tuscola and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Delta Dental and the Children's Healthcare Foundation awarded more than $3 million in grants to 36 Illinois public health clinics that provide medical care to underserved populations. The grants — available to clinics that integrate oral health into primary care — are intended to help offset costs associated with reopening and continuing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Dental said in a prepared statement.

"While these clinics have seen a significant financial impact as a result of the pandemic, they must continue to serve their patients, who are often uninsured or underserved, to ensure health disparities do not increase," said Lora Vitek, Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation executive director. "By partnering with these organizations, we work to improve overall health and well-being for countless Illinoisans."

The five Central Illinois grant recipients are:

  • McLean County Health Department, $55,407 to offset expenses associated with modified safety enhancements as a result of the pandemic.
  • Macon County Health Department, $100,000 to support the department's dental clinic.
  • Central Counties Health Centers Inc., $100,000 for its dental program's safety precautions and personal protective equipment.
  • Douglas County Health Department, $73,000 for new dental equipment.
  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, $100,000 to purchase additional personal protective equipment and disinfectant.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

