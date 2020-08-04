5 COVID-19 cases confirmed at McLean County jail

BLOOMINGTON — The number of people associated with the McLean County jail with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased to five, Sheriff Jon Sandage said Monday.
Sandage told The Pantagraph that three inmates, one correctional officer and one counselor have tested positive for the novel virus. Last Wednesday, Sandage confirmed the first case of COVID at the jail, an inmate who had been awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Sandage said Monday that none of the five people have required hospitalization.
All inmates, correctional officers and staff of the McLean County Detention Facility have been tested for COVID and at least 90% of the test results are back, Sandage said.
The county jail has 230 inmates, about 70 correctional officers and staff and three counselors, he said.
Cleaning and sanitizing in the county jail — which began when McLean County had its first COVID case in March — continues, Sandage said. In addition, inmate movement has been restricted, also in an effort to reduce potential spread of the virus, he said.
Every person who tests negative will be tested again every five days until there are no COVID cases in the jail, Sandage said.
"We were well aware that eventually we would have a positive (COVID) case," Sandage said. "It was unavoidable. We are fortunate that it is not widespread. The correctional officers and medical staff have done an outstanding job in mitigating this."
Sandage's confirmation came on the same day that the McLean County Health Department announced seven new COVID cases, bringing the county's total to 552 people who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March.
