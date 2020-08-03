5 COVID-19 cases now confirmed at McLean County jail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The number of people associated with the McLean County jail with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased to five, Sheriff Jon Sandage said Monday.

Sandage told The Pantagraph that three inmates, one correctional officer and one counselor have tested positive for the novel virus. Last Wednesday, Sandage confirmed the first case of COVID at the jail, an inmate who had been awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Sandage said Monday that none of the five people have required hospitalization.

All inmates, correctional officers and staff of the McLean County Detention Facility have been tested for COVID and at least 90% of the test results are back, Sandage said.

The county jail has 230 inmates, about 70 correctional officers and staff and three counselors, he said.

Cleaning and sanitizing in the county jail — which began when McLean County had its first COVID case in March — continues, Sandage said. In addition, inmate movement has been restricted, also in an effort to reduce potential spread of the virus, he said.