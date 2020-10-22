5 more Central Illinois COVID deaths; 34 new McLean County virus cases

McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.4% on Thursday, compared with 3.4% on Wednesday, McKnight reported. Of more than 91,500 tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Wednesday.

Illinois State University reported that, in the past seven days, there have been 1,259 student-tests on campus and 31 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 2.5%, compared with 2.1% on Wednesday. Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, of 13,974 student-tests, 1,425 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 10.2%.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 716 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Erin Fogarty, of the Livingston County Health Department, reported 12 new cases, including three inmates at Pontiac Correctional Center, to bring that county's total to 628 cases.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections' (IDOC) website, 104 inmates at Pontiac have had confirmed cases and 67 have recovered. Seventy-four staff have had confirmed cases and 60 have recovered.