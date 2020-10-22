5 more Central Illinois COVID deaths; 34 new McLean County virus cases

BLOOMINGTON — Five more Central Illinois residents have died of COVID-19, according to state health officials, and 34 additional McLean County residents have tested positive for the virus.
Among 44 new COVID deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday were a LaSalle County woman in her 80s, a DeWitt County man in his 70s and three Tazewell County residents — a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s.
Leslie Dougherty, of the LaSalle County Health Department, said later that the deceased in that county was a woman in her 90s. "There have been a total of 62 COVID-19-related deaths in LaSalle County," she said.
Dougherty also reported 46 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing LaSalle County's total to 2,284 cases.
Sara Sparkman, communications manager for the Tazewell County Health Department, did not have more information on the IDPH-reported deaths in that county but said she may on Friday. IDPH and county health departments report COVID numbers at different times.
She did report 46 new COVID cases in Tazewell County, bringing that county's total to 2,508 cases.
David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said the DeWitt County man had lived in Clinton. He also reported DeWitt has had 315 COVID cases and Piatt has had 245.
In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported 34 new cases, which means 195 people have been diagnosed so far this week and 3,977 since March 19.
But another 25 people have recovered. McKnight reported that the 3,977 cases include 3,647 people who have recovered, compared with 3,622 on Wednesday.
Fourteen people were hospitalized, one fewer than on Wednesday. None were in intensive care. The 285 people in home isolation on Thursday was ten more than on Wednesday.
Thirty-one McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Tuesday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.4% on Thursday, compared with 3.4% on Wednesday, McKnight reported. Of more than 91,500 tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Wednesday.
Illinois State University reported that, in the past seven days, there have been 1,259 student-tests on campus and 31 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 2.5%, compared with 2.1% on Wednesday. Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, of 13,974 student-tests, 1,425 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 10.2%.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 716 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Erin Fogarty, of the Livingston County Health Department, reported 12 new cases, including three inmates at Pontiac Correctional Center, to bring that county's total to 628 cases.
According to the Illinois Department of Corrections' (IDOC) website, 104 inmates at Pontiac have had confirmed cases and 67 have recovered. Seventy-four staff have had confirmed cases and 60 have recovered.
"Pontiac Correctional Center activated its incident command center and is using FEMA's National Incident Command System model to set and achieve aggressive objectives to respond to COVID-19," IDOC spokesperson Lindsey Hess wrote in an email response to The Pantagraph.
When inmates develop COVID symptoms, they are isolated and tested, and the department is testing asymptomatic and potentially exposed inmates, Hess said. Inmates who have been exposed are quarantined.
Employees are screened, temperature checked and given personal protective equipment and the facility has a safety officer for quality assurance, Hess said.
Woodford County Health Department reported 11 new cases to bring its total to 590.
In Woodford County, at Heritage Health-El Paso, 43 residents have had confirmed cases of the virus, 15 staff and three other (therapy/agency workers), said Heritage Operations Group CEO Benjamin Hart. Seven of those people have died.
Hart told The Pantagraph that Heritage has been adhering to strict infection-control protocols, following IDPH guidance.
"COVID-19 is a devastating disease and it's extremely difficult to contain in a population," Hart told The Pantagraph. "Despite our best efforts, cases come into buildings like El Paso.
"Our hearts go out to the residents and families impacted by this," Hart said. He added that Heritage respects and admires "the staff of El Paso, who are working diligently to protect our residents."
Statewide, in addition to the 44 new deaths, IDPH reported 4,942 new COVID cases, bringing the state's totals to 9,387 deaths and 360,159 cases since March.
The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 5.7%, unchanged from the day before, IDPH said. As of Wednesday night, 2,463 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 525 of them in intensive care.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
