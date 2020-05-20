5 more COVID cases in McLean County; numbers rise in neighboring counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Five more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the numbers of people with the novel coronavirus also rose in Livingston, Ford, LaSalle and Champaign counties.

But the numbers of those recovered rose as well.

McLean County Health Department announced Wednesday that five additional people had confirmed COVID cases, bringing to 194 the number of people from McLean County who have tested positive for the virus since March 19.

Of the 194, 111 have recovered, 67 are at home in isolation, ten are hospitalized and six have died, the health department said. No new deaths were announced Wednesday in McLean County.

Three of the six deaths were announced between Thursday and Sunday.

The health department previously said that three of the six deaths were associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington.