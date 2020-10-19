5 more COVID deaths in Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Five Central Illinois residents were among 22 new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday.
A Livingston County man in his 80s, a Woodford County woman in her 80s, a LaSalle County woman in her 80s, a Peoria County man in his 90s and a Montgomery County man in his 80s were among the latest Illinois COVID-related fatalities, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said.
Other counties with new COVID deaths on Monday were Carroll, Cook, DuPage, Fayette, Monroe, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, and Williamson.
The 22 deaths mean that 9,236 residents statewide have died of the virus since March.
IDPH further reported 3,113 new COVID cases statewide on Monday. That brings to 347,161 the number of Illinoisans who have had the novel virus since March.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the week ending Sunday was 5.4%, compared with 5.3% one day earlier.
As of Sunday night, 2,096 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 485 of them in intensive care and 179 on ventilators, IDPH said.
