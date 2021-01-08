5 more COVID-related deaths in McLean County; 800 receive vaccinations

BLOOMINGTON —Nearly 800 individuals have received vaccinations from the McLean County Health Department, officials announced Friday.
"This does not represent all of the COVID-19 vaccinations given in our county," said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. "We do have our hospitals and other facilities that are also giving COVID vaccinations."
The health department has held at least one vaccination clinic, she said.
"As a county and as a state, we are very limited in the vaccines we have received," she said. "We are working on vaccinating those who are at the highest risk which is our frontline healthcare personnel and long-term health care facility staff and residents."
McKnight said it will take several weeks to get through Phase 1A of the vaccination program.
"That includes healthcare workers outside of hospitals, private practice physicians, and we are also looking at our pharmacists, our dentists, dental hygienists, COVID testing staff, our funeral service workers, home health workers, school nurses, optometrists and our list is pretty extensive," she added.
The McLean County Health Department reported five new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday and added 222 new and probable cases.
There have now been 121 deaths related to the coronavirus, and 12,361 probable and confirmed cases of the novel virus since March. There have been 772 new cases reported since Dec. 31.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 11.1% through Thursday, the highest rate in the county since it was 13.8% on Dec. 3. The rate was 8.8% in Thursday’s report.
The new deaths include a woman in her 70s not associated with a long-term care facility as well as a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s all associated with long-term care facilities.
COVID-related deaths are not reported on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.
As of Friday, 988 McLean County residents are isolating at home, according to the MCHD. The department reports 11,218 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Thirty-four McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 84% of total beds in use and 16 out-of-county people hospitalized for COVID-19.
In Livingston County, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s both died as a result of the coronavirus. There have been 61 COVID-related deaths in the county and 3,340 positive and probable cases, including the 38 reported on Friday.
Tazewell County reported seven new deaths on Friday, including a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s who was a resident of Fondulac Rehabilitation Care Center in East Peoria, a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, a man in his 90s who was a resident of Pekin Manor, and a woman in her 90s, who was a resident of Aperion Morton Villa.
Woodford County reported a man in his 80s also died of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,277 new confirmed and probable cases on Friday and 126 COVID-related deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,017,322 cases, including 17,395 deaths, statewide, through Friday morning. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 1 through Thursday is 9.5%.
As of Thursday night, 3,777 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 780 patients were in the ICU and 422 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
This story will be updated.
