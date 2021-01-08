5 more COVID-related deaths in McLean County; 800 receive vaccinations

BLOOMINGTON —Nearly 800 individuals have received vaccinations from the McLean County Health Department, officials announced Friday.

"This does not represent all of the COVID-19 vaccinations given in our county," said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. "We do have our hospitals and other facilities that are also giving COVID vaccinations."

The health department has held at least one vaccination clinic, she said.

"As a county and as a state, we are very limited in the vaccines we have received," she said. "We are working on vaccinating those who are at the highest risk which is our frontline healthcare personnel and long-term health care facility staff and residents."

McKnight said it will take several weeks to get through Phase 1A of the vaccination program.

"That includes healthcare workers outside of hospitals, private practice physicians, and we are also looking at our pharmacists, our dentists, dental hygienists, COVID testing staff, our funeral service workers, home health workers, school nurses, optometrists and our list is pretty extensive," she added.

The McLean County Health Department reported five new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday and added 222 new and probable cases.