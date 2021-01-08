5 more COVID-related deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported five new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday and added 222 new and probable cases.
There have now been 121 deaths related to the coronavirus, and 12,361 probable and confirmed cases of the novel virus since March. There have been 772 new cases reported since Dec. 31.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 11.1% through Thursday, the highest rate in the county since it was 13.8% on Dec. 3. The rate was 8.8% in Thursday’s report.
The new deaths include a woman in her 70s not associated with a long-term care facility as well as a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s all associated with long-term care facilities.
COVID-related deaths are not reported on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.
As of Friday, 988 McLean County residents are isolating at home, according to the MCHD. The department reports 11,218 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Thirty-four McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 84% of total beds in use and 16 out-of-county people hospitalized for COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
