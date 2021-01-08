5 more COVID-related deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported five new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday and added 222 new and probable cases.

There have now been 121 deaths related to the coronavirus, and 12,361 probable and confirmed cases of the novel virus since March. There have been 772 new cases reported since Dec. 31.

The new deaths include a woman in her 70s not associated with a long-term care facility as well as a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s all associated with long-term care facilities.