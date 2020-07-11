5 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County; nearly 1,200 statewide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing to 49 the number of cases reported by the county in the past seven days.

The news comes as the Illinois Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,196 newly confirmed cases, bringing the state's total since the start of the pandemic to 152,962. Officials estimate 94% of Illinoisans who have tested positive for the virus later recovered.

Saturday marks the third consecutive day that new confirmed cases in the state topped 1,000. Until Thursday, daily updates had not reached that threshold since June 5.

An additional 24 people have died of COVID-19 according to the state’s Saturday update, bringing the total number to 7,168 since the start of the pandemic.

McLean County has reported a total of 314 cases since March 19. Of those, 257 people have recovered, two remain hospitalized and 40 remain in home isolation. Fifteen people have died.

No information was released Saturday about the most recent cases.