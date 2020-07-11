5 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County; nearly 1,200 statewide

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing to 49 the number of cases reported by the county in the past seven days.
The news comes as the Illinois Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,196 newly confirmed cases, bringing the state's total since the start of the pandemic to 152,962. Officials estimate 94% of Illinoisans who have tested positive for the virus later recovered.
Saturday marks the third consecutive day that new confirmed cases in the state topped 1,000. Until Thursday, daily updates had not reached that threshold since June 5.
An additional 24 people have died of COVID-19 according to the state’s Saturday update, bringing the total number to 7,168 since the start of the pandemic.
McLean County has reported a total of 314 cases since March 19. Of those, 257 people have recovered, two remain hospitalized and 40 remain in home isolation. Fifteen people have died.
No information was released Saturday about the most recent cases.
During the past week, the health department reported two deaths relative to the coronavirus, although it said one of the victims actually died in June and was only recently re-classified as a COVID-19 death.
On Friday, 334 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing center at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington. In July, 2,379 have been tested at the site so far, on pace to shatter June’s mark of 3,532 people tested.
Officials report more than 15,600 tests have been conducted in McLean County and the cumulative positive rate remains at 2%. The rolling 7-day positive rate is at 3%, officials said.
The state's seven-day average rate of positive tests out of all performed is 3%.
“With more openings and more movement of people we see more risk of exposure and opportunities for transmission of the virus,” McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a face covering.”
Two more positive cases were confirmed in DeWitt County by the Illinois Department of Public Health, bringing the overall total of confirmed cases since March to 18. No new information was provided about the new cases.
In LaSalle County, the number of cases jumped to 254, after eight new positive cases were announced Saturday. Two women each in their 20s, 30s, and 40s were announced among the new cases. Also, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s were added to the caseload.
