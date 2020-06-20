5 Questions with: Allison Petty, Pantagraph local news editor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Name: Allison Petty

Position: Local News Editor, The Pantagraph

Tell us about yourself.

My hometown is Salem, Illinois, where most of my family still live. I graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a bachelor's degree in journalism and the University of Illinois Springfield with a master's degree in public affairs reporting.

I've worked for the Herald & Review in Decatur for the past 10 years, most recently as its local news editor. My husband and I will be moving to Bloomington-Normal with our two dogs, Beau and Logan, who are both mischievous adopted mixed breeds.

Why did you want to join The Pantagraph newsroom?

I've worked closely with the Pantagraph newsroom through my role in Decatur for several years and know these are dedicated, experienced journalists who care deeply about telling this community's stories. I'm excited to continue alongside them in that work and to learn more about Bloomington-Normal, where there are so many exciting things to cover.

What's it like to start a new leadership role during a pandemic?