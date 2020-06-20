5 Questions with: Allison Petty, Pantagraph local news editor

Name: Allison Petty
Position: Local News Editor, The Pantagraph
Tell us about yourself.
My hometown is Salem, Illinois, where most of my family still live. I graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a bachelor's degree in journalism and the University of Illinois Springfield with a master's degree in public affairs reporting.
I've worked for the Herald & Review in Decatur for the past 10 years, most recently as its local news editor. My husband and I will be moving to Bloomington-Normal with our two dogs, Beau and Logan, who are both mischievous adopted mixed breeds.
Why did you want to join The Pantagraph newsroom?
I've worked closely with the Pantagraph newsroom through my role in Decatur for several years and know these are dedicated, experienced journalists who care deeply about telling this community's stories. I'm excited to continue alongside them in that work and to learn more about Bloomington-Normal, where there are so many exciting things to cover.
What's it like to start a new leadership role during a pandemic?
Challenging! Journalists are adept at adjusting to new circumstances and filing stories from wherever the work takes them. Still, it's easier to get to know an organization when everyone is working in the same physical location. I'd also like to be attending large events and shaking hands to meet more people in the community, but of course, that isn't quite possible yet.
What do you think about the role of local journalism in today's society?
Local journalism is more important than ever. Social media and the ease of online publishing have combined to increase the number of perspectives that we can all learn from, but they have also introduced limitless sources of information. Local journalists, trained and committed to pursuing the truth, are crucial in helping us understand what's happening in the world around us — and preserving our community's stories for years to come.
Tell us an odd fact most people don't know about you.
I know all of the words to the musical "1776." Sit down, John ...
