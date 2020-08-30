5 questions with Amy Hughes

Name: Amy Hughes
Position: Rader Family Farms director of business operations and daughter of Lynn and Linda Rader, owners of Rader Family Farms
How did you become involved with Rader Family Farms?
Growing up as a farmer's daughter, I have always been involved at the farm. As a young girl I would work in the garden, help with the animals, pull weeds in the bean fields, pick and sell sweet corn at our roadside stand and help make lunches and dinners to take to the field during planting and harvest. In 2009, we made a family decision to expand the pumpkin farm from a self-serve operation where people paid on the honor system, and we put up our first barn that would have food, a coffee shop and a gift shop. At that time, my two brothers, Adam and Arin, and I jumped in to help in key areas at the farm that utilized and corresponded to our talents. That was 12 years ago, and we continue to improve and expand our business each year to offer more to our community.
What is agritourism/agritainment and what are some of your favorite attractions you’ve worked on?
Agritourism/agritainment is a fairly new industry that celebrates the many facets of farming. We’ve created a fun environment in the great outdoors that shows how agriculture touches our lives – from farm animals to food crops to crops used to make things like ethanol and plastic. A typical U.S. farm feeds 166 people, and even in the heartland many people don’t realize the reach of farms. Our goal is to draw attention to the value of agriculture through faith, family and fun.
What does a typical day at the farm look like for you?
One of the joys of working on the farm is that every day is different, though there is the constant of being outside, where sunrises and sunsets are bookends to the simple pleasure of watching things grow. My role on the farm is director of business operations, and that encompasses many different things. I help hire/train/develop employees and make up the weekly schedule. We typically have around 120 employees working during our season. During a typical season we have around 4,500 kids and their parents come on field trips, and I schedule and coordinate these trips. Running the retail shop is something I love. But my favorite part of the farm comes a few weeks before we open: After we have thoroughly cleaned all buildings inside and out, I get to be creative and decorate the farm. I work to decorate the farm with a warm, inviting feel that I want our guests to enjoy. We are all about repurposing items and old antiques to give our farm a flair that gets many compliments. My brothers have a great eye for finding junk that I can turn into a treasure and make a great photo op for our guests.
How will this fall season differ from regular years at the farm?
COVID-19 poses challenges no matter where you go, but we have the advantage of 50 acres that provide plenty of room for people to social distance. Our field trips typically draw about 4,000 students each fall, and with schools canceling field trips we are switching to a Thursday through Sunday schedule. But we have a new restroom building and are working on new activities, and we’ll still be serving the pumpkin donuts, kettle corn, apple cider slushies and other treats people look forward to as they enjoy fall on the farm.
What are you looking forward to the most this fall and why?
There’s something almost magical about seeing people at the farm having a good time. We work hard for months to get things ready, and it pays off with the joy of seeing the farm come to life. The positive energy charges our batteries! This year especially, I think people are eager to get out and do something fun, and we’re eager to welcome them and provide a great “fall-on-the-farm” experience.
