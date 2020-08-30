5 questions with Amy Hughes

One of the joys of working on the farm is that every day is different, though there is the constant of being outside, where sunrises and sunsets are bookends to the simple pleasure of watching things grow. My role on the farm is director of business operations, and that encompasses many different things. I help hire/train/develop employees and make up the weekly schedule. We typically have around 120 employees working during our season. During a typical season we have around 4,500 kids and their parents come on field trips, and I schedule and coordinate these trips. Running the retail shop is something I love. But my favorite part of the farm comes a few weeks before we open: After we have thoroughly cleaned all buildings inside and out, I get to be creative and decorate the farm. I work to decorate the farm with a warm, inviting feel that I want our guests to enjoy. We are all about repurposing items and old antiques to give our farm a flair that gets many compliments. My brothers have a great eye for finding junk that I can turn into a treasure and make a great photo op for our guests.