5 Questions with Andie Halley, Reditus Laboratories chief operating officer

The biggest challenge was learning the business and the organization in a timeline that is far from normal. To be moved into the COO position during the COVID pandemic while our company was tripling in its size to accommodate our state and the country’s COVID testing demands has been very challenging and rewarding at the same time. I found myself facing challenges that I didn't realize could exist until I was confronted with them and I simply had to navigate my way through them for the best possible outcome. All this navigating was done as I continued to try to be a good wife to my husband (who is very patient and understanding with the demand this new position have taken during the pandemic), a good mother to my two very active children and a contributing member of my community.

Outside of work I am a mom. My two boys are very active in sports and activities at Olympia High School and Olympia Middle School. I am the team mom for the Olympia High School football team and serve as the tournament director for the Illinois Fire Juniors Soccer Club (in Bloomington). I also serve on the OHMS Booster Club, am a member of the Zoning Board for the City of Atlanta, and a member of the Atlanta United Methodist Church.

4. What are some things you learned since taking over this job?