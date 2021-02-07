5 Questions with Andie Halley, Reditus Laboratories chief operating officer

Name: Andie Halley
Position: Chief operating officer at Reditus Laboratories and PAL Health Technologies
1. How long have you been chief operating officer for Reditus Laboratories, and what was your position previously?
I have been the chief operating officer with Reditus Laboratories since December 2020. Prior to that, I was the VP of human resources for Reditus Laboratories. Before joining Reditus Laboratories, I was the executive director for the Christian Village in Lincoln; the regional corporate compliance officer at UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois; and the VP of non-clinical operations/corporate compliance officer at Hopedale Medical Complex.
2. What are your responsibilities as chief operating officer?
My responsibilities as the COO are to oversee the daily operations of our organization, with an emphasis on the support operations, and to work with the individual directors to ensure successful implementation and outcomes of projects and tasks.
3. What were some challenges you faced taking over this position in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic?
The biggest challenge was learning the business and the organization in a timeline that is far from normal. To be moved into the COO position during the COVID pandemic while our company was tripling in its size to accommodate our state and the country’s COVID testing demands has been very challenging and rewarding at the same time. I found myself facing challenges that I didn't realize could exist until I was confronted with them and I simply had to navigate my way through them for the best possible outcome. All this navigating was done as I continued to try to be a good wife to my husband (who is very patient and understanding with the demand this new position have taken during the pandemic), a good mother to my two very active children and a contributing member of my community.
Outside of work I am a mom. My two boys are very active in sports and activities at Olympia High School and Olympia Middle School. I am the team mom for the Olympia High School football team and serve as the tournament director for the Illinois Fire Juniors Soccer Club (in Bloomington). I also serve on the OHMS Booster Club, am a member of the Zoning Board for the City of Atlanta, and a member of the Atlanta United Methodist Church.
4. What are some things you learned since taking over this job?
No one day is the same, especially in the middle of a pandemic. It is important to be able to go with the flow and pivot on a dime to be able to meet the needs of those we serve. Our mission is to always put the patient first and we realize that every specimen that comes through that door is a patient's results, and we take this very seriously. Doing this during a pandemic has its own set of challenges that adds many more layers you are not always prepared for but must manage through quickly and resourcefully.
5. What resources does Reditus provide other than COVID-19 testing?
Reditus Laboratories specializes in dermatopathology, podiatric pathology and PCR/molecular testing. Our lab is a high-complexity, CLIA-certified laboratory and we are a full-service dermatopathology laboratory committed to providing top-tier, accurate anatomical and clinical pathology services, as well as microbiology testing. We, like everyone, look forward to COVID gradually dissipating so we can find other ways to serve the public. We already are considering new opportunities for our lab when COVID’s impact declines.