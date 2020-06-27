5 Questions with Arlene Hosea, of the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project

It is important that the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project has the resources in order to continue the research and educational work of its founders. Juneteenth is the largest event that we host and believe it should be celebrated annually in our community. We ask that community businesses, government bodies, organizations and residents partner with us. The BNBHP would like to work with the school districts and universities/colleges to provide learning opportunities for youth and research opportunities for college students.

3) This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it had to be done virtually on-line. What are your plans for the future – such as where you will have it?

Since this is a community-wide event, it is very important to host it in a location that is accessible to all in our community. Miller Park is a great location for the Juneteenth celebrations because of the location and facilities available there.

4) Because of the current events, has this been a good time to promote your project and discuss the historical nature of Black history in McLean County?