5 Questions with Arlene Hosea, of the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project

Name: Arlene Hosea
Position: Chairperson for the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, with assistance from Jeff Woodard, director of marketing and community relations with the McLean County Museum of History
1) The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project “Still We Rise” program on Saturday was done very well. How did you feel it went?
There were a lot of unknown factors taking the program to a virtual format. Our goal was to offer a program that was educational, informative and enjoyable. The primary focus of the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project is memorializing life experiences of Black residents. Our commemoration of Juneteenth allowed the community to hear a part of the life experiences of Dr. Charles and Dr. Jeanne Morris. Their personal story is Black history, Black life in America. We accomplished our goal and have received very positive feedback from attendees and those who have since viewed it. A presentation is planned for Westminster Village residents in the near future. If you were not able to attend the Juneteenth event, the video recording is available on the McLean County Museum of History Facebook page.
2) I understand you would like to expand on the program. What things would you like to add?
It is important that the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project has the resources in order to continue the research and educational work of its founders. Juneteenth is the largest event that we host and believe it should be celebrated annually in our community. We ask that community businesses, government bodies, organizations and residents partner with us. The BNBHP would like to work with the school districts and universities/colleges to provide learning opportunities for youth and research opportunities for college students.
3) This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it had to be done virtually on-line. What are your plans for the future – such as where you will have it?
Since this is a community-wide event, it is very important to host it in a location that is accessible to all in our community. Miller Park is a great location for the Juneteenth celebrations because of the location and facilities available there.
4) Because of the current events, has this been a good time to promote your project and discuss the historical nature of Black history in McLean County?
Black history should be something that is a part of our daily lives and education. However, this unprecedented time has opened the eyes and hearts of many people. We have had friends and strangers reach out to committee members seeking to talk, to learn more about Black history and some have asked “what can I do?” We need our community to help ensure the future of the BNBHP though volunteers and resources. Our community has a rich history and having a program like the black history project and celebrating Juneteenth is a way to tell the story and celebrate that history.
5) How do you plan to keep the Juneteenth celebration continuing and expanding on what you had this year?
Through outreach and education about the project and Juneteenth. We hope to partner with others to be able to educate the community about black history in McLean County and in general. The events of 2020 have shown us that black history is not well known throughout our society and it is important we as a community change that dynamic. Through the BNBHP project, we can work on partnering with others in the area of education, business and governance to create opportunities for continual learning and programming. All it takes are volunteers and resources to be able to move beyond where we are today to be able to accomplish great things in Bloomington/Normal, McLean County.
