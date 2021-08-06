5 questions with Bill White, last founding member of the McLean County Antique Automobile Club

IF YOU GO WHAT: Antique Auto Show co-sponsored by David Davis Mansion Foundation and McLean County Antique Automobile Club WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. WHERE: David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington OTHER: All vintage automobiles are invited to participate in a “Parade of Progress” around the mansion drive at 2 p.m.

Name: Bill White

Position: McLean County Antique Automobile Club founding member

1. What is your role in the annual Antique Auto Show in Bloomington?

I am the last surviving, founding member of the McLean County Antique Automobile Club. I’m not active anymore; I’m a charter member now because of my age (85). We started the club in November 1963. When we started that club, Walt Bittner, who was a city councilman in Bloomington for many years and then he was mayor for two terms, was the president, and he was the oldest one of the five founding members — the original officers. I was the youngest and he and I had been the last two surviving members. He made it up into his 90s and he passed away five or six years ago. We had five founding members: Walt Bittner, president; Roy E. Pochel, vice president; Wilbur F. Yates, secretary; James Daily, tour marshal; and I was treasurer. And originally, we had five honorary members and they were all old car guys and mechanics from the old days: Tom Gumbrell, who worked at The Pantagraph; Tollis A. Harper; Floyd Isominger; S.F. (Doc) Miller; and Arthur Nordine.

2. What are you looking forward to at Saturday’s Antique Auto Show?

Just viewing those old cars. I’ll be there in the afternoon and I’ll probably be around some friends of mine. One has some Chrysler 300s that I always worked on for him. He has a 1955 Chrysler 300 — that was the first year Chrysler made the 300 — that was when they first started talking about the muscle cars. And he has a (Chrysler) 300 and a 57, and he has a little old Jeepster, too.

3. When did you first drive a car?

I was raised on a farm and first started driving a tractor when I was 7 years old. My dad worked on the farm and the hard man’s house was about a mile from the main house and the farm buildings. I was, I think 9 years old, it would’ve been in 1945, we’d been over to the main house and buildings working that morning and I always stayed with my dad. There was nobody like my dad. We got ready to go home for lunch and I started to go around to the passenger side and my dad said, “No, Billy, I want you to drive home today.” I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I got in that old ’34 Chevrolet — and I had watched him use the clutch and the gearshift and the accelerator — I drove it just like I had been driving it for years.

4. When did you get your first car?

I bought my first car — I was still 15 years old when I got my driver’s license; of course it had to be in my dad’s name. It was a ’49 Mercury, two-door sedan, blue in color. When we moved to town in January of ’52 — there were seven children in my family and I had a sister 15 months older than me — we went to work at the original Steak ‘n Shake at 1219 S. Main St. in Normal and we got 50 cents an hour plus tips. I also started working that summer at the Modahl & Scott ready-mix concrete place in the 900 block of East Grove Streetl it’s called Prairie Central Concrete now. It paid $1.35 an hour. I continued to work at Steak ‘n Shake Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. With that and my job at Modahl & Scott, I had money to buy a car. My birthday is the 22nd of August, it was for my birthday, I had enough money to buy a 1949 Mercury – three years old. It was $1,400. I had $400 to pay down, I had $10.50 for the license plate, $3 for the title. The sales tax was only 2% back in those days – that was $28. I had money to pay for insurance, too. So, that was my first car. My payment on that ’49 Mercury — that $1,000 for 24 months — was $49.17 a month.

5. How many or what types of cars have you owned?

I have a 1947 Plymouth convertible that I bought in May 1956 and I have owned it over 65 years now this last May. I’m just an old car guy, I like old cars. I probably have about 25 or 30 today. I even have a 1950 Dodge truck that I used in my business for years. I have a 1951 Kaiser, too, it’s kind of rare. I’ve owned a bunch of old cars, though, and I wish I had a lot of them back. I do want to say this, that these cars that are being manufactured today, they have some fantastic technology in them, they really do. But I never owned a new vehicle until September 2008; that was when we had a real bad downturn in the economy and they dropped the price on new cars a lot. I bought a new 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck and, of course, I still have it today and there’s only about 40,000 miles on it. I put it away about four or five years ago. I have lots of room to store cars at two parcels on Tractor Lane in rural Bloomington Township.

