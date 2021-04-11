5 questions with Brian Wipperman, Marcfirst CEO

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.
Name: Brian Wipperman
Position: Marcfirst CEO
1. What is Marcfirst?
Marcfirst has been in our community for 65 years and continues to provide services to children and adults with an intellectual or developmental disability or delay from birth to end of life. We support children ages birth to 18 with several different therapies, including physical, occupational, speech, feeding, applied behavior analysis, counseling, sleep and developmental therapies. Therapists also provide sleep consultant services, group session such as Play and Learn (parent-led support group), Sib Shops (social opportunity for children with siblings with a developmental delay) and free developmental screenings. The High School Transition Program prepares high school students for life after school. We have 10 group homes where adults live within the community, a day program where adults can be part of social groups and learn daily skills, the Supported Employment Program which helps match adults we serve with jobs in the community, and Friendsfirst, which provides another social opportunity for adults.
2. How long have you been CEO at Marcfirst and what is your background?
I joined the Marcfirst family in August 2019. I started my career in 2003 as a special education teacher for 10 years in New York, and four more years as a special education administrator in New York before serving as vice president of education of the Children's Home Association of Illinois in Peoria.
3. What is one of your greatest memories or experiences you have had so far at Marcfirst?
One of my greatest memories is the ribbon cutting for The Gregg Chadwick Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center. That space is very special for several reasons. My colleague, Gregg Chadwick, passed away in September 2020. His vision was to expand our pediatric therapy services, and because of the support of our community, we were able to make that happen in his memory. As the largest provider of pediatric therapy in McLean County, we are thrilled to have the space and state-of-the-art equipment to provide services and grow as the community needs us to grow. Just recently, we also established the Gregg Chadwick Memorial Fund, which could be used to support those in the community who may not have access to the services.
4. What have been your top priorities as CEO?
I am blessed to work with some amazing people at Marcfirst. A top priority of our administrative team is to take care of those amazing people and in turn take care of the people we support and those in the community who need us most.
5. What are you most proud of since being at Marcfirst?
I am most proud of working alongside some of the greatest people I’ve ever met. I was only on the job at Marcfirst for about six months when the pandemic hit and I relied heavily on the amazing staff to be creative with solving problems we had never faced before. Everyone stepped up and continued providing the best possible care to adults who live in our group homes. Other staff members got very creative with technology and immediately started providing therapy sessions via Zoom, making countless phone calls to stay in touch with the high school Transition Program students and even created a DT (developmental training) TV YouTube channel so we could establish a new routine for the adults we serve, even if it was just from the comfort of their home and not together in our building. As we are slowly coming out of "pandemic times," I continue to be amazed by the teams here at Marcfirst.