5 questions with Brian Wipperman, Marcfirst CEO

I am blessed to work with some amazing people at Marcfirst. A top priority of our administrative team is to take care of those amazing people and in turn take care of the people we support and those in the community who need us most.

I am most proud of working alongside some of the greatest people I’ve ever met. I was only on the job at Marcfirst for about six months when the pandemic hit and I relied heavily on the amazing staff to be creative with solving problems we had never faced before. Everyone stepped up and continued providing the best possible care to adults who live in our group homes. Other staff members got very creative with technology and immediately started providing therapy sessions via Zoom, making countless phone calls to stay in touch with the high school Transition Program students and even created a DT (developmental training) TV YouTube channel so we could establish a new routine for the adults we serve, even if it was just from the comfort of their home and not together in our building. As we are slowly coming out of "pandemic times," I continue to be amazed by the teams here at Marcfirst.