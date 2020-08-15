5 Questions with Connie Blick, co-founder of Nomad Theatre Company

Name: Connie Blick
Positions: Co-founder of the Nomad Theatre Company in Bloomington
Where are you from and how long have you lived in Bloomington-Normal?
I grew up in Bolingbrook and came to Bloomington-Normal to attend Illinois State. It was during college where I met the wonderful man I would end up marrying, and B-N is his hometown. When we began to start a family, we agreed this is a wonderful place to raise kids, especially because one set of their grandparents are only minutes away! So, including college, I’ve lived here close to 15 years.
How and why was Nomad Theatre Company created?
Six years ago a friend and I began producing “Sticky in the Sticks” once a month at Firehouse Pizza in Normal. Sticky was a version of “pop up theatre,” and were a series of 10-minute plays set in a bar that took place at a bar. Because of its success and ability to bring people in the door that we had not seen in the theatre community before, I knew there was something special about this concept of pop-up, site-specific theatre.
Sticky fizzled because life just got busy. A few years later I was chatting with my friend Cristen Monson, who I knew through the community theatre world and she also attended Sticky. We chatted one day about how much I missed that concept, and she said “well, why don’t we bring it back, but do something bigger and better. Shows not just in bars, but anywhere and everywhere.”
With her innovative ideas and our combined passion for bringing theatre to the community, Nomad Theatre Company was created last year. It’s an opportunity for the both of us to take our own creative liberties, and make our big ideas a reality. Nomad is not only an outlet for the talented, diverse actors in our community to be involved with something a little out of the box, but it’s also something that makes audience members new or skeptical of theatre really enjoy theatre — and if we can create new lovers of theatre, then we’ve done what we’ve hoped to do.
What is your background in theater?
I have a degree in theatre with an acting focus from Illinois State University.
How has the coronavirus pandemic impacted your work in performing arts?
Personally, in regards to the theatres within the community, It’s pushed us to diversify this definition of “live theatre.” We’re acting on finding creative solutions to continue engaging our audiences and ourselves. The silver lining of this are these creative solutions theatres are now executing, from Radio Shows to online showcases, to Nomad Theatre’s Front Porch Plays. This pandemic is changing the way audiences experience the performing arts, but does not replace the beauty of all that consists within pre-pandemic live theatre.
What is one interesting fact about you?
I collect old, dusty, cracked, and almost broken vintage baby dolls. My kids call them “creepy babies” but I think they’re so charming. My grandma had a doll room and I spent so much time in that space as a kid. I love these dolls because they evoke positive memories I had of her and that space.
