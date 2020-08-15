5 Questions with Connie Blick, co-founder of Nomad Theatre Company

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Name: Connie Blick

Positions: Co-founder of the Nomad Theatre Company in Bloomington

Where are you from and how long have you lived in Bloomington-Normal?

I grew up in Bolingbrook and came to Bloomington-Normal to attend Illinois State. It was during college where I met the wonderful man I would end up marrying, and B-N is his hometown. When we began to start a family, we agreed this is a wonderful place to raise kids, especially because one set of their grandparents are only minutes away! So, including college, I’ve lived here close to 15 years.

How and why was Nomad Theatre Company created?

Six years ago a friend and I began producing “Sticky in the Sticks” once a month at Firehouse Pizza in Normal. Sticky was a version of “pop up theatre,” and were a series of 10-minute plays set in a bar that took place at a bar. Because of its success and ability to bring people in the door that we had not seen in the theatre community before, I knew there was something special about this concept of pop-up, site-specific theatre.