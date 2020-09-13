5 questions with Crystal Howard, of the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Name: Crystal Howard

Position: President and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

With COVID-19 affecting so much of the tourism this summer, what new things did you try this summer?

We have been concentrating on outdoor attractions, outdoor eateries, sports and road trips. We have created videos for sports, hotels, breweries and outdoors. We have joined with other Illinois CVB’s in the state to promote a specific topic weekly such as the best Ice Cream Place or the best Fish Sandwich etc.

We have also joined with Meltdown Creative Works, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, McLean County Health Department, the Pantagraph, ISU and several other organizations to promote the CommUnity campaign. We want our visitors to know that we are open and that we are in compliance with Federal, State and Local guidelines to keep our community safe. For more information, go to community-confident.com.

Are you trying to do some new and different things for the fall?