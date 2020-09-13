5 questions with Crystal Howard, of the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

Name: Crystal Howard
Position: President and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
With COVID-19 affecting so much of the tourism this summer, what new things did you try this summer?
We have been concentrating on outdoor attractions, outdoor eateries, sports and road trips. We have created videos for sports, hotels, breweries and outdoors. We have joined with other Illinois CVB’s in the state to promote a specific topic weekly such as the best Ice Cream Place or the best Fish Sandwich etc.
We have also joined with Meltdown Creative Works, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, McLean County Health Department, the Pantagraph, ISU and several other organizations to promote the CommUnity campaign. We want our visitors to know that we are open and that we are in compliance with Federal, State and Local guidelines to keep our community safe. For more information, go to community-confident.com.
Are you trying to do some new and different things for the fall?
We are working with the Illinois Office of Tourism on itineraries for Road Trips. We have included outdoor fun with stops at Epiphany Farms, Ropp Jersey Cheese and Funks Maple Sirup, Family Fun with Miller Park Zoo and Grady’s and all of our breweries.
We will also be promoting the Arts and Culture in our community in our digital advertising for the fall.
What are some of the projects you have had to hold off on until next year?
We have had to hold off on promoting and advertising major events or establishing new ones.
What have you learned about the industry in the seven months since the pandemic hit?
Tourism tremendously effects our area. Our community has sustained a loss of 20,892 group rooms impacting our community economically by more than $4 million. The good news is that we are contacting these groups and have had positive responses for rebooking in 2021.
Surveys through the U.S. Travel Association indicate that there is a desire for outdoor trips, small town activities and unique products. Bloomington-Normal exemplifies all of these endeavors.
What are a few of your goals for the near future?
We will analyze opportunities to improve visitor center access and visibility. We will support initiatives to enhance and promote the community’s Arts and Culture assets. We are working with the Illinois Fire Juniors to assist in the development of the new Sports Complex.
