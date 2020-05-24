5 Questions with: Dan Muller, Illinois State University men's basketball coach

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Name: Dan Muller

Position: Illinois State University men's basketball coach

What kind of work are you able to do during this shelter-in-place to prepare for next season?

Film review and prep for the team, recruiting, team meetings when the NCAA calendar allows, and all of the normal administrative duties.

How much are you able to keep in contact with players?

We have team get-togethers every week or so and I communicate with individual players throughout the week. Most are video calls of some sort.

How is recruiting affected by this shelter-in-place?

So far, the playing field is level and it hasn’t hurt us from a competitive standpoint. Not being able to go watch kids play in April and June has hurt our ability to find and evaluate new prospects. I think kids will make decisions much later than usual

What kind of long-term effect will this have on the sport?

Who knows? It depends on long-term effect on our society and our community.