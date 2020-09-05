5 Questions with David Taylor, United Way of McLean County

Housing is a large wave that we anticipate peaking sometime in the fall. The moratorium on evictions has been extended into September but, at some point, it will be lifted, When it does, we anticipate a need as high as $2.7 million. To prepare for that, the housing coalition has created a uniform application and coordinated entry process to streamline the ability to get aid. Anyone who needs or anticipates needing assistance, we recommend you start by calling 211 and they can connect you with one of the coalition partners who can provide assistance.

With District 87 and Unit 5 starting the year with remote learning, the child care/youth programming coalition is working with school administrators and service providers to identify gaps and resource needs. This wave of need is still evolving and we're seeking input from local families about what they and the students in their households need. Our goal here is to connect families and students with resources and support to help them be successful this school year.

How can people apply for assistance or make a donation to support the effort?