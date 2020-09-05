5 Questions with David Taylor, United Way of McLean County

Name: David Taylor
Position: President, United Way of McLean County
United Way of McLean County pivoted after COVID-19 hit McLean County. Tell us how that happened and how Serving BN & Beyond organized?
From the outset, we sensed the unique, far-reaching impacts of the pandemic and that a "siloed" approach wouldn't be effective to meet such widespread needs. We talked with a variety of local leaders in government, schools and nonprofits and knew that we needed a community-directed and led response. Deanna Frautschi, a well-known community leader, agreed to lead this broad coalition of stakeholders to provide recommendations and guidance to United Way of McLean County in how to use resources in the most effective ways.
This advisory task force has met regularly to identify the key areas of need. Early on, they recognized masks as a critical element of the public health challenge and created a "Behind the Mask" social media push to promote mask usage and ask for mask donations. We had several thousand masks sewn and donated to the effort.
We've built coalitions to address food access/insecurity, housing/utility assistance and child care/youth programming assistance. Each of these coalitions is chaired by volunteers. I'm thankful for their support, guidance and leadership in meeting the challenges and needs created by COVID-19. Their insight has been invaluable as things continue to evolve and change.
When we spoke in June, United Way and its partner organizations had distributed nearly 75,000 meals and delivered nearly 1,200 food boxes. What are the latest numbers?
Well, it all starts with outpouring of generosity from our community. Individuals and companies in McLean County donated nearly $400,000 to go with another $365,000 in state grants.
Since the end of March, United Way's Feeding BN & Beyond coalition has served nearly 90.000 "grab and go" meals, provided over 1,600 pounds of fresh produce and, in partnership with the Tinervan Family Foundation, delivered nearly 4,000 boxes of food, each containing around 10 to 12 meals in them. All told, these efforts have provided over 130,000 meals to local individuals and families.
How are those meals and food boxes delivered?
A primary objective from the start was to create multiple benefits from the support provided by our donors and the community. We knew a lot of farmers and restaurants were hurting with the shelter-in-place orders. By working with Charlie Moore and the Chamber of Commerce, we identified restaurants that could handle the volume of up to 2,200 meals in a day and deliver them to sometimes as many as 24 sites over a few hours in an afternoon.
The money we paid to these local farmers and business owners provided wages to their staff to provide a product, in this case, the grab and go meals or produce, that were then in turn provided to those individuals and families needing food.
Serving BN & Beyond is turning its attention to housing assistance, child care and youth programming assistance. Give us an update on what is happening in those areas?
Our board chair, Phani Aytam, has described what we face as "waves of need." We've addressed food access/insecurity with Feeding BN & Beyond and we've transitioned to a more sustainable approach for that wave of need with food boxes. While that wave has stabilized, we expect this fall could present a resurgence of some of the challenges we saw early on in March and April.
Housing is a large wave that we anticipate peaking sometime in the fall. The moratorium on evictions has been extended into September but, at some point, it will be lifted, When it does, we anticipate a need as high as $2.7 million. To prepare for that, the housing coalition has created a uniform application and coordinated entry process to streamline the ability to get aid. Anyone who needs or anticipates needing assistance, we recommend you start by calling 211 and they can connect you with one of the coalition partners who can provide assistance.
With District 87 and Unit 5 starting the year with remote learning, the child care/youth programming coalition is working with school administrators and service providers to identify gaps and resource needs. This wave of need is still evolving and we're seeking input from local families about what they and the students in their households need. Our goal here is to connect families and students with resources and support to help them be successful this school year.
How can people apply for assistance or make a donation to support the effort?
To be mindful of public health concerns, particularly in light of the recent surge in the positivity rate, we've been working remotely. If someone would like to send a check, they can mail it to United Way of McLean County, P.O. Box 1348, Bloomington IL 61701. Or donate online at uwmclean.org where you can also learn more about our work and find resources. Thanks to everyone in the community who has supported our efforts thus far, we need your help to continue to meet the needs of those in our county in the waves ahead.
