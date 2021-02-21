5 questions with Doris Turner, state senator who toured the Clinton Power Station

Name: Doris Turner
Position: Newly appointed state senator
On Feb. 6, the Democratic chairs of the 48th Legislative District Committee voted unanimously to appoint Doris Turner to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill. On Feb. 18, Turner, of Springfield, joined state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, for a tour of the Clinton Power Station.
1. Had you ever toured a nuclear power plant before?
No, I hadn’t. It was very interesting and it gave us an opportunity to not only see the operations, the machinery and the layout and all of the security that is part of that plant operation, but it was also an opportunity to talk with staff, and I think I got a lot of insight about nuclear power and how it plays into our diverse power options in Illinois.
2. Does what happened to the power grid in Texas place a bigger emphasis on energy production in Illinois?
We really have to look at how we integrate all of our different power options and have that diversity. We saw what happened in Texas and other Southern states due to the severe weather conditions and we don’t ever want to put our citizens in that type of uncertainty.
3. How important is the Clinton Power Station outside of generating power?
The Clinton power plant is a solid economic engine for Central Illinois and that is something that will definitely be a major consideration during any discussion of the future of nuclear power plants. One thing that I discovered while talking with the employees is that it doesn’t just employ people from Clinton and Decatur, but also people work there from all of the communities from Central Illinois, such as Bloomington and surrounding towns.
4. The present reactor operating license will expire in 2026. Five years ago, Exelon announced plans to permanently close the power station, but those plans were canceled when the Illinois State Legislature passed the Future Energy Jobs Bill. How important was that?
The amount of tax dollars that it generates and property taxes they pay are so important to DeWitt County and all of Central Illinois. It is definitely an economic engine that Central Illinois can’t afford to lose.
5. What is the next step?
I look forward to working to ensure that our state’s energy infrastructure remains state of the art, implement training programs for people transitioning to a job in a new energy sector and protect existing, good-paying jobs downstate.
