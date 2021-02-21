5 questions with Doris Turner, state senator who toured the Clinton Power Station

Name: Doris Turner

Position: Newly appointed state senator

On Feb. 6, the Democratic chairs of the 48th Legislative District Committee voted unanimously to appoint Doris Turner to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill. On Feb. 18, Turner, of Springfield, joined state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, for a tour of the Clinton Power Station.

1. Had you ever toured a nuclear power plant before?

No, I hadn’t. It was very interesting and it gave us an opportunity to not only see the operations, the machinery and the layout and all of the security that is part of that plant operation, but it was also an opportunity to talk with staff, and I think I got a lot of insight about nuclear power and how it plays into our diverse power options in Illinois.

2. Does what happened to the power grid in Texas place a bigger emphasis on energy production in Illinois?