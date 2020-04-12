5 Questions with: Doug Johnson, Executive Director McLean County Arts Center

Have there been any exhibits or events that you will miss because of this?

Our exhibitions closed to the public the week after the artists' receptions, so we have created video walkthroughs of the shows and posted them to our website and social media. We are fortunate in that for every exhibition we create videos with artist interviews and installation footage. Even if our doors are closed, the public can see the show and meet the artist from their home.

Has this time provided any benefits such as finishing up any projects or makeovers?

We are updating our website and all learning about video meeting software, just like the Jetsons. Our Exhibition Committee met a couple of weeks ago as we are planning for our shows when we reopen. That was one of the most successful meetings that we have had. Everyone was able to see the artists’ submissions and exchange ideas, and enjoy the fact that we were all together, even when apart.

What is the long term impact of the pandemic closures?

Most arts organizations live by the skin of their proverbial teeth and exist with the same financial concerns of other small businesses. This shut down will undoubtedly end the tenuous status of many cultural groups, big and small. Because I serve as a board member for Arts Alliance Illinois, the nonprofit arts advocacy organization for the state, I’ve been involved with planning related to the Arts for Illinois emergency grant program. This will provide some economic support for individual artists and organizations in Illinois. I believe that the role of the McLean County Arts Center is the enrichment of our region and that we are a great resource to our creatives, our community, our families, and our lives. We intend to help make our lives better now and when we return, too. It is a role that the arts have always had and always will.

