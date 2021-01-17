5 Questions with Dr. Gerald Aardsma, patentee of Vitamin MePA

How and why did you seek a patent?

A patent gives a 20-year monopoly to an inventor for his invention. This provides hope of financial reward for the effort and time the inventor has spent making his new invention, and it provides the financial base needed for doing all the research, development and marketing necessary to get the new invention into the marketplace.

People can benefit from a new invention only if they are aware of it and are able to obtain it. In my case, it was clear that I would need to move as quickly as possible, since this is an invention with large medical/ethical implications, and this would obviously be very expensive. I filed the preliminary patent application in July 2017, after which I was able to start publicizing my discovery. I ended up working with a patent lawyer from Boston, who did an excellent job guiding us through the lengthy process. The patent was awarded by the U.S. patent office on Dec. 15, 2020.

What do you hope this discovery will accomplish in the future?