5 Questions with: Jessica McKnight

How much has your job changed since the coronavirus threat hit?
I started at the McLean County Health Department at the end of January, so I was just getting my bearings in the office and the community when we started responding to coronavirus. One of the biggest changes I think I have seen has been how visible public health has become. I hear people talking about PPE, isolation, and epi curves in normal conversation now. Public health has been monitoring population health and promoting measures to prevent disease, but we were largely in the background before COVID-19. Social distancing has obviously had an impact on how we do our jobs, but it hasn’t changed what we do.
What differences have you found between McLean County and where you lived/worked previously?
Before coming to McLean County I worked at a Health Department in St. Francois County, Missouri. The health department I came from had a staff of 26, so all staff wore many hats. As the Health Department director there, I also did communications, emergency planning, human resources, and some billing. It has been a blessing to have the support of experienced and capable staff at McLean County and the McLean County Health Department. The community I came from was also much smaller (population about 66,000) and more rural. We still face access to care issues in McLean County; however, it looks a little different, and this community seems more invested in seeing change happen.
What were you most looking forward to doing/experiencing in McLean County that has been put on hold due to the coronavirus?
I had heard so much about the restaurants in McLean County. I’m looking forward to getting out to sample some local favorites. I live near the Constitution Trail, and I’ve been excited for warmer weather and some free time so I can get out for a run. I grew up in a very rural community in Illinois and I know the challenges often faced. I am still looking to make the connections in the rural areas of McLean County and finding ways that the health department can address some of those needs.
It seems like you and the rest of the McLean County Health Department have been going for about two months straight without a break. How are you able to keep up with that kind of pace?
There have definitely been some very long days and weeks. I rely on the support of my family, friends, and public health peers. It’s all about teamwork and loving what you do. Even if you may not necessarily love every part of your job every day, you need to believe in what you do and find ways to appreciate the difference you are making. This has not been an easy time for anyone, but I feel like our staff has been making the best of the situation and supporting one another, stepping up to help whenever and wherever possible. I encourage our staff to take breaks and practice self-care.
What have you learned about yourself in the past two months and what goals do you hope to achieve?
I have learned that you can plan and prepare for things, but there’s nothing like going through the real thing. One of my goals is to be accessible to the staff at the health department and to the community. It is important to build trust and have open communication.
