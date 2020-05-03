5 Questions with: Jessica McKnight

What were you most looking forward to doing/experiencing in McLean County that has been put on hold due to the coronavirus?

I had heard so much about the restaurants in McLean County. I’m looking forward to getting out to sample some local favorites. I live near the Constitution Trail, and I’ve been excited for warmer weather and some free time so I can get out for a run. I grew up in a very rural community in Illinois and I know the challenges often faced. I am still looking to make the connections in the rural areas of McLean County and finding ways that the health department can address some of those needs.

It seems like you and the rest of the McLean County Health Department have been going for about two months straight without a break. How are you able to keep up with that kind of pace?