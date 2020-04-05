5 Questions with: Julie Dobski, Rotary District 6490 Governor

Many Rotary events are being rescheduled or, unfortunately, canceled. Our annual international meeting, scheduled for June 6-10 in Honolulu, Hawaii, has been canceled. This is a trip many Rotarians look forward to all year, and it brings Rotarians from across the globe together, so that is unfortunate, but understandable.

And many local Rotary clubs have had to cancel or postpone their events. While this does negatively affect our fundraising, what is more disappointing is that it affects the communities where our members live, work and play. Many of the Rotary events have become beloved community traditions, attended by both Rotarians and non-Rotarians.

As a district governor, has this added to your workload?

Not necessarily added to my workload, but this has made some things more important. When I first became governor, communication with my 44 clubs was one of my priorities so I created weekly and also monthly newsletters. It’s a way for me to not only share Rotary messaging, but also facilitate the exchange of all the good ideas and work that the District 6490 clubs are doing. Now communication is more important than ever.