5 Questions with: Julie Dobski, Rotary District 6490 Governor

Name: Julie Dobski
Position: Rotary District 6490 Governor
With clubs and organizations not being able to meet, how are Rotary clubs functioning right now?
Rotary International encourages us to follow the guidelines set by the World Health Organization and our local health authorities, so most of the clubs in District 6490 are not holding in-person meetings. We are using web-based platforms to conduct our regularly scheduled meetings. But as Rotary connects people, it is important for our members to stay connected. Our virtual meetings should follow the same format as our in-person meetings, including protocol such as reciting the 4-Way Test, the pledge and invocation. And I’m happy to say that attendance is positive at these meetings.
As a service organization, what difficulties does the shelter-in-place policy have on your club as far as fundraising and related events?
I’ve found that giving to the Rotary Foundation may have diminished somewhat as members are perhaps giving more to their local communities during these uncertain times. The Foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects in its 100-year history and has helped wipe out 99% of all polio cases. However, luckily, many members take advantage of Rotary Direct, which is our recurring giving program. Those that are enrolled in Rotary Direct are maintaining their level of giving.
Many Rotary events are being rescheduled or, unfortunately, canceled. Our annual international meeting, scheduled for June 6-10 in Honolulu, Hawaii, has been canceled. This is a trip many Rotarians look forward to all year, and it brings Rotarians from across the globe together, so that is unfortunate, but understandable.
And many local Rotary clubs have had to cancel or postpone their events. While this does negatively affect our fundraising, what is more disappointing is that it affects the communities where our members live, work and play. Many of the Rotary events have become beloved community traditions, attended by both Rotarians and non-Rotarians.
As a district governor, has this added to your workload?
Not necessarily added to my workload, but this has made some things more important. When I first became governor, communication with my 44 clubs was one of my priorities so I created weekly and also monthly newsletters. It’s a way for me to not only share Rotary messaging, but also facilitate the exchange of all the good ideas and work that the District 6490 clubs are doing. Now communication is more important than ever.
I have also tried to be very accessible to all my Rotarians and I check in with them, encourage them to keep up their good work, to stay in touch with each other and help out in their communities, however they can.
What advice do you give to club leaders during this time?
Leaders are there to lead. As many of us are working remotely, this is NOT the time to be remote with our Rotary members. Over-communicate. Celebrate big and small wins. It’s really all about the members. Don’t let fear and uncertainty paralyze you or your club. Keep focused on the proactive things. What can your club be doing for your community during this time? Keep that morale high.
Once this is all over, and clubs begin meeting again, what types of things are going to be different, if any?
The hope is we will be stronger and value our time and each other more.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
