5 Questions with Kendra Paitz, director and chief curator at University Galleries of Illinois State University

We’re so proud of being an institution that is free and open to the public, and we’ve cultivated a dynamic environment through our collaborative relationships and community outreach. As for everyone, it was a shock to suddenly re-imagine how to reach people and provide opportunities when we were suddenly working remotely in the spring. We started developing a variety of online programming options, including our Student Annual exhibition, a video for the awards ceremony, and student-generated social media posts. We started creating artmaking videos related to our exhibitions but using materials that people were likely to have at home.

Our Teen Art Group, through which we provide visual arts-based professional development opportunities to Bloomington High School students, was in the midst of curating an exhibition of Nazafarin Lotfi’s work. We had to immediately switch gears to planning for an online exhibition instead of an in-person one, so we were trying to think of meaningful modes of engagement. As a result, we worked with the students to create a video interview with the artist—both so they could have the experience of working directly with a contemporary artist, and our audience could experience Lotfi’s work through the lens of high school students. Once we returned to working on-site but were not yet open to the public, we installed an exhibition of alumna Wonsook Kim’s light-filled paintings and a bronze sculpture in all of our windows so people could still experience artwork—albeit through the glass.