5 questions with Kevin Kothe, Bloomington director of public works

Public works typically uses 24 plow trucks during most snow and ice events. The drivers work in shifts during longer events to safely operate the equipment for sometimes multiple days. One wheel loader is used at the salt dome to load the trucks with salt. There are additional wheel loaders that may be deployed during a snow event to help push back large piles of snow in areas where we experience significant drifting such as we did during the last snowstorm. During the last snowstorm we had 24 plow trucks out and three wheel loaders assisting in areas with drifting snow.

4. What is your responsibility when it comes to plowing and snow removal?

As the director of public works, I help coordinate the information that is released to the public and share information with schools and other organizations that may need to decide whether to call off events because of the current or forecasted conditions. Public service management staff run the snow and ice operations. They keep me informed throughout the event.

5. What would your message be to residents navigating the snow-filled streets?