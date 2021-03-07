5 questions with Kevin Kothe, Bloomington director of public works

Name: Kevin Kothe
Position: Director of public works, city of Bloomington
1. What does the public works department do to prepare for an upcoming snowstorm?
The public service management staff keeps a watchful eye on weather forecasts leading up to a winter weather event. Based on the most recent forecast information available, we prepare the trucks and equipment during regular work shifts ahead of the event to be ready to roll once the event starts. Vehicle preparation may include fueling, preventative maintenance, installing the salt spreader, hooking up the snowplow and loading salt. Crews may also pretreat bridges before the precipitation begins, depending on the forecasted event.
2. What are the steps that your department takes to clean up snow/ice across town?
The primary focus during a winter weather event is keeping the city's designated snow routes maintained as best we can during the event and then to finish clearing them when the event is over. Once the designated snow routes are completed, crews will begin clearing the public side streets if the snow accumulation is greater than 2 inches.
3. How many snowplows does Bloomington use and how many employees operate plows? How does that impact your work?
Public works typically uses 24 plow trucks during most snow and ice events. The drivers work in shifts during longer events to safely operate the equipment for sometimes multiple days. One wheel loader is used at the salt dome to load the trucks with salt. There are additional wheel loaders that may be deployed during a snow event to help push back large piles of snow in areas where we experience significant drifting such as we did during the last snowstorm. During the last snowstorm we had 24 plow trucks out and three wheel loaders assisting in areas with drifting snow.
4. What is your responsibility when it comes to plowing and snow removal?
As the director of public works, I help coordinate the information that is released to the public and share information with schools and other organizations that may need to decide whether to call off events because of the current or forecasted conditions. Public service management staff run the snow and ice operations. They keep me informed throughout the event.
5. What would your message be to residents navigating the snow-filled streets?
Patience. It can take up to 24 hours for crews to clear all the public side streets once the snow routes are completed. Our crews want to provide good service. Citizens can help us to clear the roads more effectively by parking vehicles off the street whenever possible. The equipment we operate is large, and truck drivers can't see right behind them. Please keep a safe distance away from the equipment and stay safe.