5 questions with Lisa Thompson, Project Oz executive director

The highest demand for services right now is from young people who are unstably housed, displaced, or homeless. There are several factors driving this increase. One new issue we are seeing is youth who work in essential, public-facing jobs who are being forced to leave home due to a fear of exposure by roommates or family, particularly for those living in multi-generational households. There has also been an increase in family conflict attributed to new stressors families are facing because of COVID-19. Often, tensions are high, communication breaks down, and parents and teens don’t know where to turn for help. Some youth feel leaving home is their only option, while others are “pushed out” by their caregivers. Whether living on the streets, in a car, or bouncing between friends’ couches, homeless young people with no safe place to stay and few resources are at high risk for exploitation and victimization. They are also especially vulnerable to infection, since they are unable to follow basic health and social distancing guidelines.