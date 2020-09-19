5 questions with Lisa Thompson, Project Oz executive director

Name: Lisa Thompson
Position: Project Oz executive director
With COVID-19 affecting so many young people right now, how has demand increased for services through Project Oz?
The highest demand for services right now is from young people who are unstably housed, displaced, or homeless. There are several factors driving this increase. One new issue we are seeing is youth who work in essential, public-facing jobs who are being forced to leave home due to a fear of exposure by roommates or family, particularly for those living in multi-generational households. There has also been an increase in family conflict attributed to new stressors families are facing because of COVID-19. Often, tensions are high, communication breaks down, and parents and teens don’t know where to turn for help. Some youth feel leaving home is their only option, while others are “pushed out” by their caregivers. Whether living on the streets, in a car, or bouncing between friends’ couches, homeless young people with no safe place to stay and few resources are at high risk for exploitation and victimization. They are also especially vulnerable to infection, since they are unable to follow basic health and social distancing guidelines.
What are some of the factors that contribute to the high rate of infection for those between the age of 18 and 23?
Some youth may be at high risk for exposure because they are the workers keeping our grocery stores and restaurants operating. Additionally, young people often live and work in close quarters with others, at work, on college campuses, on public transportation, and in other congregate living settings, which makes it easy for COVID to spread. Other times, youth may be choosing social connection over safety – a choice we sometimes see individuals in every generation making right now.
There’s nothing “typical” about life with COVID, and that’s hard for both young people and adults to take in and respond to. Adolescence and early adulthood is an important developmental period when young people typically explore new interests, build social connections and relationships, and develop the skills they need to contribute to the community in the future. Restrictions due to COVID make this natural process difficult. In addition, research shows that young people’s brains are still “under construction” during this time in their lives, helping them learn to accurately assess risk and connect their actions to consequences, both positive and negative, as they are exposed to new situations outside of their own home and family.
But we also know that young people tend to be open to new ideas and experiences, passionate about making a difference in their community, and committed to helping their friends and families do the same. We can encourage safer behavior by having regular open, non-judgmental conversations with young people, listening to their frustrations and worries, and guide them in constructive ways. Often, young people may base decisions on inaccurate information from memes and social media or misperceptions of risk. When youth have factual information and can connect their actions to their goals and the well-being of others in the community, they are able to make healthy decisions to reduce risks and help us slow the spread of infection in our community.
What are some of the services that Project Oz offers?
Project Oz's mission is to partner with young people to build a foundation that promotes safety, opportunities, and well-being in their lives. Each year we reach over 7,000 youth through our services. Below is a brief overview of our approach:
• Prevention and Early Intervention: In-school substance use prevention education and mental health awareness/suicide prevention help all students develop the skills and knowledge to make safe, healthy choices and prevent future problems. The Youth Empowered Schools program provides counseling, conflict resolution, and support to help high school students stay in school and deal successfully with school and family issues.
• Outreach, Crisis Response, and Emergency Shelter: We provide outreach services for youth experiencing or at risk of family separation and homelessness and offer 24/7 intervention for youth in crisis. Our Host Homes program (for youth ages 10-17) and state-funded emergency shelter (for youth 18-23) offer the only local temporary emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth. Through individual and family counseling, we reunite families or identify alternative, stable placements for youth and implement plans to set them on a path towards success.
• Supported Housing: Our Transitional Living Program offers youth, including those who are pregnant or parenting, the only supported, transitional housing option in McLean and Livingston counties, allowing them time in a safe, stable environment to begin to heal from prior traumatic experiences and develop the skills they need to transition to independent living, plan for the future by connecting to education and stable employment, and achieve their goals.
What have you learned about our local youth in the seven months since the pandemic hit?
Our local youth are adaptable, talented, creative, innovative, and naturally, tech-savvy. They are now the accidental technology teachers to the generations before them and they are doing a great job. They are also finding new ways to safely reach out and support each other. They are determined to make their voices heard and take on important issues, from climate change to racial inequity.
We’ve also seen, especially now, when the world sometimes seems out of control and upside down, how incredibly important it is for every young person to have at least one caring, supportive adult they can turn to for support and information. If you have a young person you care about in your life, whether it’s a child, student, co-worker, relative, youth group member, or friend, you can play a critical role in guiding them through this challenge and setting them up for future success. Be available to listen when they are anxious, frustrated, or upset and need someone to talk to; take opportunities to model safe behaviors, healthy coping strategies, and positive communication strategies; and help them identify the goals that are important to them and safe ways to continue working towards those goals right now. When we help young people navigate through difficult times, we build opportunities for our community to thrive.
How has fundraising gone since the pandemic hit and how are you able to maintain and expand your services?
We are so fortunate to live in a community that recognizes the importance of supporting young people. We are thankful for the generosity of the individuals who have conducted online fundraisers on our behalf or who have individually donated during these difficult time, as well as the local organizations that have jumped in to provide immediate COVID-specific support including the PNC Foundation, John M. Scott Healthcare Commission, Illinois State University Credit Union, and the Illinois Farm Bureau. Thanks to their support, as well as additional funding from state and federal partners, Project Oz has been able to temporarily expand our services in several areas. This includes increasing capacity in our 24/7 emergency shelter, increasing the beds available in our transitional living program by 50%, offering emergency assistance with rent and utilities, and increased outreach to ensure young people have the supplies they need to stay safe, including masks, hand sanitizer, and basic needs items (food, water, clothes, etc.). This has allowed us to effectively respond to increased demands so far. However, we are continuously preparing for additional surges in COVID-related youth homelessness.
Anyone who would like to support these services, can donate directly to Project Oz and our COVID-19 efforts through our website or mail donations to us. Our youth also need travel-sized hand sanitizers, disposable or reusable masks, portable chargers, $5 meal cards to restaurants (some don’t have access to kitchens to prepare meals), and cleaning supplies.
